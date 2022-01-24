Monarch, three others assassinated in Ogun

Unknown gunmen Monday assassinated the traditional ruler of Agodo village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ayinde Odetola and three of his aides.

The New Telegraph learnt that the monarch was killed alongside his three aides and their corpses burnt to ashes.

It was further gathered that the tragedy was the second of such dastardly act that happened in the community in the last few months.

Oba Odetola and his aides were assassinated as soon as they entered the town around 11am on Monday.

A source in the community, who spoke with our correspondent, disclosed that, crisis began in the community as soon as late Ọba Odetola, who was from Ake dynasty was elected as the traditional ruler of the community, but the Owu people, insisted that anybody from Ake, cannot be their king.

Confirming the incident, one of the siblings of the late monarch, who identified herself as, Chief (Mrs) Adenike Akintade, said: “I had just been discharged from hospital early this morning, only to start mourning the brutal assassination of my brother by 11am.

“Kabiesi called me on Saturday, urging me to reduce my activities, saying stress could contribute to my illness.

“Oba Odetola lost his younger brother to the imbroglio some months ago; the young man was butchered by the so-called hoodlums, today, Kabiesi is no more, what a world.”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole and the Special Security Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr. Olusola Subair were in the town for an on the spot assessment of the situation.

The PPRO stated that the whole town had been deserted at the time of the visit.

He, however, informed that the CP had directed that the homicide unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Command commenced investigation into the matter.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...