Metro & Crime

Monarch, three others assassinated in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comments Off on Monarch, three others assassinated in Ogun

Unknown gunmen Monday assassinated the traditional ruler of Agodo village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ayinde Odetola and three of his aides.

The New Telegraph learnt that the monarch was killed alongside his three aides and their corpses burnt to ashes.

It was further gathered that the tragedy was the second of such dastardly act that happened in the community in the last few months.

Oba Odetola and his aides were assassinated as soon as they entered the town around 11am on Monday.

A source in the community, who spoke with our correspondent, disclosed that, crisis began in the community as soon as late Ọba Odetola, who was from Ake dynasty was elected as the traditional ruler of the community, but the Owu people, insisted that anybody from Ake, cannot be their king.

Confirming the incident, one of the siblings of the late monarch, who identified herself as, Chief (Mrs) Adenike Akintade, said: “I had just been discharged from hospital early this morning, only to start mourning the brutal assassination of my brother by 11am.

“Kabiesi called me on Saturday, urging me to reduce my activities, saying stress could contribute to my illness.

“Oba Odetola lost his younger brother to the imbroglio some months ago; the young man was butchered by the so-called hoodlums, today, Kabiesi is no more, what a world.”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole and the Special Security Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr. Olusola Subair were in the town for an on the spot assessment of the situation.

The PPRO stated that the whole town had been deserted at the time of the visit.

He, however, informed that the CP had directed that the homicide unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Command commenced investigation into the matter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#ENDSARS: Police killed my husband, wife of slain policeman tells panel

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A widow and wife of a slain policeman, Mrs Olamide Erinfolami Bankole, Friday accused the police of killing her husband, late Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami Bankole, during the #EndSARS protest. According to Mrs Bankole, her husband was murdered by the police while trying to quell the #EndSARS protest. While led in evidence by her counsel, Gbemiga […]
Metro & Crime

Father, mother, three children abducted in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Armed men have kidnapped a man, Mr. Ibrahim Olusa, his wife and their three children in Ondo State while returning to their base after the Easter celebration.   Olusa, a native of Ajowa- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped along with his family members at gunpoint on their […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption boss for one month

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Kano House of Assembly has suspended the state’s anti-corruption boss, Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, for one month. Gado’s suspension follows his alleged refusal to accept the transfer of an accountant to his office from the Kano Accountant General’s office. The House of Assembly, during plenary on Monday, agreed to suspend Gado […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica