Monarch To FG: Let regional security outfits carry weapons

The Deji of Akure and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, yesterday asked the Federal Government to allow regional security outfits to carry sophisticated weapons to tackle insecurity in the country. The monarch, who expressed worry that the nation’s security outfits are overstretched, because of their workload, said there is a need for the security outfits set up by the governors to be wellequipped to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity.

Also, Oba Aladelusi asked the government to rework the 1999 Constitution in such a way that would give roles to traditional institutions. He said the advisory roles given to monarchs are inadequate. Speaking at a public lecture to mark the annual Ulefunta traditional festival, the monarch who is the Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA), said the issue of insecurity has become worrisome in the country and all hands must be on deck to tackle it. He said: “Today, as we discuss another pressing issue, which is the talk of the town in our nation. The issue of security has become worrisome even in the face of uncertainty and worsening security,”

