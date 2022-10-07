News

Monarch To FG: Let regional security outfits carry weapons

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The Deji of Akure and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, yesterday asked the Federal Government to allow regional security outfits to carry sophisticated weapons to tackle insecurity in the country. The monarch, who expressed worry that the nation’s security outfits are overstretched, because of their workload, said there is a need for the security outfits set up by the governors to be wellequipped to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity.

Also, Oba Aladelusi asked the government to rework the 1999 Constitution in such a way that would give roles to traditional institutions. He said the advisory roles given to monarchs are inadequate. Speaking at a public lecture to mark the annual Ulefunta traditional festival, the monarch who is the Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA), said the issue of insecurity has become worrisome in the country and all hands must be on deck to tackle it. He said: “Today, as we discuss another pressing issue, which is the talk of the town in our nation. The issue of security has become worrisome even in the face of uncertainty and worsening security,”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ADP collapses structure into PDP ahead of 2023

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) yesterday said it has collapsed its structure into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State just as the opposition party pleaded with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to pay the backlog of civil servants salaries. The ADP led by its leader, Prince Foluso Mayowa Adefemi, said the time has come for […]
News

Ebonyi suspends school principals, teacher over misconduct

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday ordered immediate suspension of two Junior Secondary School Principals and a teacher over alleged truancy and other unprofessional conducts in schools. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, ordered the suspension during an unscheduled visit to some schools across the state along with officials of the State Secondary […]
News

Gbagi: I left PDP in tears

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Former Minister of State for Education and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, yesterday revealed that he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with tears ”because that is the house I built.” In an interacting session with journalists at his country home in Oginibo; Ughelli South Local Government Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica