News

Monarch to South-West govs: Unite in fighting insecurity, others

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi (Ajinese 1), has called on the political class in Nigeria to forge a common front in the fight against insecurity and reinforce quest to control natural resources within their domains.

 

The monarch made the call at the weekend while receiving visitors who paid him homage at his palace on the on-going 2021 Oro Festival, which commenced on Sunday.

 

According to him, time had come for South-West governors to restart economic renewal reforms that would bear the identity of the old Western Region, which helped the part of the country to use the natural resources found in the states to develop the region.

 

He equally tasked the governors to give more power to the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called ‘Amotekun,’ so as to reassert confidence in the operatives of the agency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Court rules on Aiteo, other parties’ motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 9 rule on three motions relating to her interim order directing 20 commercial banks to block Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Ltd accounts for alleged crude oil diversion. The judge fixed the date after hearing arguments from lawyers for Aiteo […]
News

Lagos closes Adekunle-Adeniji axis of 3rd Mainland Bridge for repair

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Government yesterday announced that there would be total closure of the Adekunle- Adeniji section of Third Mainland Bridge for the second time from midnight of Friday 30th October to Sunday 1st November, 2020 in line with partial closure of the bridge due to the ongoing first phase rehabilitation works nearing completion. In a […]
News

Alleged N700m suit: Absence of APC’s candidate, others stall hearing

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Again, the Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday adjourned to July 14, 2020, for hearing in the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica