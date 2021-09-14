Monarch to South-West govs: Unite in fighting insecurity, others

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi (Ajinese 1), has called on the political class in Nigeria to forge a common front in the fight against insecurity and reinforce quest to control natural resources within their domains.

The monarch made the call at the weekend while receiving visitors who paid him homage at his palace on the on-going 2021 Oro Festival, which commenced on Sunday.

According to him, time had come for South-West governors to restart economic renewal reforms that would bear the identity of the old Western Region, which helped the part of the country to use the natural resources found in the states to develop the region.

He equally tasked the governors to give more power to the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called ‘Amotekun,’ so as to reassert confidence in the operatives of the agency.

