Monarch, UNIPORT lecturer abducted in Rivers

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council, Rivers State, HRM Dr. Aaron Ikuru from his residence.

 

The monarch’s abduction on Sunday night has thrown the area into panic. Gunmen also kidnapped some travellers, including a lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Dr. Jones Gilbert Ayuwo.

 

The lecturer and others were returning to Port Harcourt from Andoni. Ikuru’s subjects woke up on Monday and were greeted with the news that the monarch had been abducted.

 

Sources said the monarch was abducted in a swift operation as the gunmen forced their way into his residence and marched him out before fleeing with him.

 

The palace spokesman, Mr. Maurice Ikuru, disclosed that the gunmen stormed the monarch’s residence about 8.30pm on Sunday and whisked him away within minutes.

 

He, however, did not disclose whether or not anybody was harmed or injured while the operation lasted, just as he didn’t disclose if the gunmen have d e m a n d e d ransom as it was the case with most kidnappings in the state. “Yes, it’s true. It happened about 8:30 or 9pm,”

 

Ikuru said yesterday. Meanwhile, Ayuwo, a lecturer with the Linguistics and Communications Department, was said to be returning to Port Harcourt from Andoni with some journalists where they went for the Bible translation from English Language to Andoni, when they were ambushed. Also state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the abduction.

 

Omoni, however, said the victims’ identities were not known yet. He said: “I can confirm that some persons who were coming back from Andoni were ambushed and kidnapped. Investigation is ongoing to get the details.” However, the UNIPORT Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sam Kpenu, confirmed Ayuwo’s abduction. Kpenu said Ayuwo was abducted on the Andoni-Opobo-Ogoni Road.

 

According to him, the management of the university has contacted Ayuwo’s family. He said: “The incident happened towards the axis of Ogoni. There were three other occupants in the car.

 

“The kidnappers ejected the other occupants in the car and forcibly took Dr. Ayuwo into their own car

