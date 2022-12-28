News

Monarch urges Oyebanji to fix Ilawe-Ado road

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi has appealed to Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji to fix the portion of the Ado- Ilawe road that was caved in four months ago. A release on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, said the monarch made the appeal during an annual dinner he organised for eminent Ilawe indigenes on Monday.

While commending the state government for embarking on the repairs of the failed drainage in another area of the road, Oba Alabi urged the government to direct the site contractor to immediately commence work on the big gulf which has become a death trap, stressing that he has implicit confidence. On the 2023 general election, the monarch urged all politicians to “avoid resorting to thuggery”. He advised politicians in his domain to stop the infighting he described as “Crab Mentality”.

 

Our Reporters

