Monarch warns detractors against evoking anger of the gods

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor NNEWI Comment(0)

The traditional ruler of Amichi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Ofobuike Ezeoke, has insisted that there is no division, vacancy and contest for the traditional stool of Amichi.

He warned that anybody involved in an unnecessary contest to dethrone him is evoking the wrath and challenging the gods of the land and must be ready to face the consequences of their action.

The monarch also maintained that he is not aware of his alleged dethronement or the enthronement of another traditional ruler to take over from him, adding that ascension to the Amichi traditional stool is based on primogeniture, from the forefathers to the occupier. Ezeoke added that the right to the traditional stool is not something anybody can take through coup, stealing, brute force or litigation.

Addressing journalists in his palace in Amichi, on Tuesday, Ezeoke, a legal practitioner in Nigeria and United States of America, dismissed the purported enthronement of his cousin as the new traditional ruler by some few individuals in the community, describing it as an exercise in futility. He added that such does not happen in Anambra State and he cannot honour the perpetrators with any engagement or even court action, because they are on a wild goose chase.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

