Monarch, wife, driver kidnapped; 2 suspects in police net

The traditional ruler of Owa Onire in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, his wife and driver have been abducted by gunmen.

However, the police tactical teams, alongside the vigilance and hunters, promptly dispatched to the area by the state Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, led to the rescue of the abducted wife of the traditional ruler, while two of the suspects involved in the kidnap, Bello Abubakar, 31, and Bawa Seketri, 30, were arrested and are helping the Command in its investigation.

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said efforts are ongoing to rescue the traditional ruler and his driver, adding that the rescued wife of the traditional ruler has been released to her family.

Meanwhile, the state police investigations into a reported case of one missing lady, Nofisat Halidu, in Kaiama, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have revealed the alleged nefarious activities of one Dr. Adio Adeyemi Adebowale, who is already in police net in Edo State for allegedly killing one Ifeoluwa, his girlfriend, who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin sometime in 2021, while her dead body was later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he reportedly dumped it.

Okasanmi’s statement added: “Incidentally, the said Doctor was the chief medical director of Kaiama General Hospital, investigation led the police team to Kaiama General Hospital where the suspect’s office was forcefully opened, a cursory look at the office presented a suspicious sight of freshly cemented floor tiles, curiously the tiles were broken and a gory sight welcomed the detectives, behold, lying inside the shallow grave was a decomposing body of an unidentified lady.

“Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu identified by the husband, one Mr Halidu and other members of the community who were present at the scene at the time of the search.

“Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office include two telephone handsets found in the handbag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer, two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and female pants.

“In furtherance of the investigation, the Kwara CP had contacted the Edo State Police Command requesting for the release of the suspect to the Kwara State Police Command to answer some questions regarding the discoveries in his office.”

CP Odama has, however, reiterated that crimes and criminality would no longer be taken with levity in the state, advising criminal elements to pack their bags and baggage and relocate from Kwara State.

Stating that Kwara State would not contain both criminals and law abiding citizens in his time as Commissioner of Police, Odama said: “There is a new Sheriff in town.”

