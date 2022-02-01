Metro & Crime

Monarch's assassination: Go back home, Ogun Police beg fleeing residents

Ogun State Police Command have appealed to the fleeing residents of the Agodo community in Ewekoro Local Government Area, who deserted the town over the gruesome murder of the monarch, to return.

The Alagodo of Agodo,Oba Ayinde Odetola was killed along side his three aides and their corpses burnt to ashes last Monday over suspected chieftancy dispute among members of the community.

Following the incident, residents have deserted the town for fear of reprisal attacks or arrest by the police.

Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed that the community had been “deserted completely.”

He also added that no arrest has been made in connection with the heinous act.

Oyeyemi, however, appealed to the fleeing residents who have nothing to do with the crime have nothing to fear and that they should return home.

He allayed the fear of people over possible reprisal attacks, saying operatives of the command had commenced 24-hour patrol of the community to forestall recurrence of the incident.

Oyeyemi said: “No arrest has been made yet because the whole of that town is completely deserted. Those who carried out that dastardly act have ran away from the place and up till now, the place is still deserted. But I can assure you that very soon we are going to get them.

“Naturally, we should expect such a thing, one, for fear of possible reprisal attack, for fear of random arrest as people might be imagining, but we have assured them of their safety. The CP has been to the place and the state government’s representatives have have also been there, we have let them know that they should come back to live in their homes, he doesn’t commit any crime need nit fear any arrest.

“Those who perpetrated the crime know themselves and we after them, we are not after ordinary citizen of that community, so the people should come back to the place and live live their normal life.

“And police have been patrolling the place from time to time, we have made sure that the security of lives and property is paramount, we must ensure that. It is our duty to protect them”.

 

