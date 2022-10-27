Monarchs, clerics disagree with FG over release of Kanu

Contrary to the view that the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, recently discharged and acquitted by the Appeal Court, has the potential to spark crisis, especially in the South East, traditional rulers and representatives of clergy men in Igbo land have said his release would rather bring peace.

The monarchs and the clergy, who were in Abuja to witness proceedings on the Federal Government’s stay of execution suit against the IPOB leader, argued that Kanu’s release would rather bringpeaceandendthebuilding tension in the zone.

The Federal Government’s legal team had while adducing reasons it had refused to release the IPOB leader despite the court judgement, claimed that there would be a crisis in South East if Kanu were released. The Federal Govern- ment’s counsel further claimed that Kanu “is a flight risk and a threat to national security,” hence, his fundamental rights should be suspended. But the monarchs expressed disappointment over the arguments of the Federal Government, insisting that Kanu’s release is rather the only known solution to the current unease in Igbo land.

