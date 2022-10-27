Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Monarchs, clerics disagree with FG over release of Kanu

Posted on Author Igbeaku O Comment(0)

Contrary to the view that the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, recently discharged and acquitted by the Appeal Court, has the potential to spark crisis, especially in the South East, traditional rulers and representatives of clergy men in Igbo land have said his release would rather bring peace.

The monarchs and the clergy, who were in Abuja to witness proceedings on the Federal Government’s stay of execution suit against the IPOB leader, argued that Kanu’s release would rather bringpeaceandendthebuilding tension in the zone.

The Federal Government’s legal team had while adducing reasons it had refused to release the IPOB leader despite the court judgement, claimed that there would be a crisis in South East if Kanu were released. The Federal Govern- ment’s counsel further claimed that Kanu “is a flight risk and a threat to national security,” hence, his fundamental rights should be suspended. But the monarchs expressed disappointment over the arguments of the Federal Government, insisting that Kanu’s release is rather the only known solution to the current unease in Igbo land.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UBA America to facilitate investment, trade, says CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

UBA America, the United States’ subsidiary of Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has pledged its continuous commitment to facilitate trade and investment between North America and the African continent. Speaking on Thursday from the Bank’s office in New York, the Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi, disclosed that […]
News

Australia’s Melbourne to begin COVID-19 lockdown Friday night

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous city of Melbourne will enter a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to rein in a growing outbreak of COVID-19 infections, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said. Authorities are still discussing how long the lockdown will run, the broadcaster said on Thursday, without identifying sources, reports Reuters. Melbourne is the […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo launches 5 million solar power project in Jigawa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…says rollout to continue in 6 geo-political zones     Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has, in Jigawa state, launched a 5 million solar power project meant to benefit about 25 million Nigerians who are not currently hooked to the national grid.   The Solar Power Naija Program is a project under the Economic Sustainability Plan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica