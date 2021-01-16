Monarchs demand LCDA headquarters for Osi Ekiti

Some traditional rulers in Ekiti State have demanded creation of Local Council Development Authorities (LCDA) from the existing Ido Osi Local Government in the State. The traditional rulers added that the headquarters of the LCDA should be cited at Osi Ekiti. The monarchs directed the submission to the Committee set up by governor Kayode Fayemi to superintend the creation of Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in the State. The monarchs also called on the Committee to embrace justice and fairness in the location of the headquarters of the LCDAs.

The traditional rulers from Ido Osi Local government, who gave the advice are the Olosi of Osi-Ekiti, Oba Oladiran Adewoye Agunbiade, Olugbole of Igbole-Ekiti, Oba Emmanuel Olugenga Ajayi and the Onifisin of Ifisin Ekiti, Oba Folarin Fabunmi.

They made the call on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, while addressing the committee on creation of LCDAs. The monarchs in a paper presented to the committee, expressed optimism that the committee would study their request and do justice to it. “The creation of a local government from Igbole- Osi-Ifisin axis will bring governance closer to the people and ensure administrative convenience. “This agitation has been on for a long time and that accounted for the recognition granted Osi Ekiti when a new local government was carved out of the old Ero Council and named Ido/Osi local government that is in existence today”.

