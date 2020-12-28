Monarch’s murder sparks violence in Enugu community

Pandemonium broke out at the weekend following invasion of Oruku community in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State by armed men, who allegedly shot and killed Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba. The armed men reportedly claimed to be policemen from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to eye witness’ accounts, the ‘policemen’ led by one Inspector Danladi, also took away one Mr. Agozie Ani from the Oruku Townhall where the deceased traditional ruler was addressing a meeting of the natives.

The armed men, who invaded the venue of the meeting in an SUV and a Sienna Bus at about 2 p.m. on Boxing Day, moved into the hall and demanded to see the royal father.

The armed men were reportedly escorted to the Townhall by three natives of the Oruku who allegedly came and left with the same vehicles that brought the armed men, the eyewitness said.

When the traditional ruler, who was presiding over the meeting, was identified by the three natives, one of the ‘policemen’ immediately shot him on the thigh and he fell bleeding.

Eye witness account said that pandemonium ensued after the royal father was shot as the natives scattered in different directions amidst sporadic shooting by the armed men, who made attempts to arrest some of them.

The bleeding royal father and Mr. Ani were reportedly taken away by the armed men to the Parklane hospital Enugu but Igwe Mba could not be admitted due to lack of bed space.

