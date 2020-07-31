Metro & Crime

Monarch’s murder: Troops nab gang leader in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Troops of the joint military operation codenamed: ‘Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS),’ yesterday arrested a criminal gang leader, Asaaghar Igyer, in Benue State. Igyer was arrested at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of the state. The suspect was linked to the murder of the District Head of Kundav, Chief Awua Alabar, on July 21, 2020 at his residence in Ukum. New Telegraph learnt that troops of OPWS deployed at Zaki Biam and Jootar in Ukum Local Government Area yesterday morning responded swiftly to a distress call from some locals on sighting the gang leader, who was earlier linked to attacks and killings in and around Alabar village in Kundav council ward and apprehended him.

A member of the Kundav community, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the gang leader was already helping the military by providing information that would lead to the arrest of other members of his gang. The resident added that Igyer would later be handed over to the police for further investigation.

He said: “It was a thing of joy for our community today to see one of the killers of our district head arrested. “We are very grateful to OPWS for what they have done for us. They have drastically reduced criminal activities in the Sankara axis of the state. I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the troops to remain in Benue State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

UCH didn’t receive N118m donation from Oyo –CMD

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, yesterday said it did not receive N118 million donation from the Oyo State government to fight coronavirus. The rebuttal followed the claim at a press conference on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, that the state had so far spent N2.7 billion on […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde promises Ibadan flood victims palliatives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Flood has rendered homeless scores of the residents of Ibadan, Oyo State and destroyed yet to be estimated property. The disaster followed the downpour on Tuesday evening. To ascertain the level of destruction, Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday paid an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the affected communities. Worst were Iwo Road, Olodo, Onipepeye, Ariyo along Amuloko, among […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap four Chinese in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

Gunmen yesterday killed a policeman and kidnapped four Chinese at Oban in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State. The policeman, Sergeant Ifere Sampson, was guarding Danatrite Construction Company, where the Chinese work. A source gave the names of the Chinese as Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing. The victims were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: