Monarch’s murder: Troops nab gang leader in Benue

Troops of the joint military operation codenamed: ‘Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS),’ yesterday arrested a criminal gang leader, Asaaghar Igyer, in Benue State. Igyer was arrested at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of the state. The suspect was linked to the murder of the District Head of Kundav, Chief Awua Alabar, on July 21, 2020 at his residence in Ukum. New Telegraph learnt that troops of OPWS deployed at Zaki Biam and Jootar in Ukum Local Government Area yesterday morning responded swiftly to a distress call from some locals on sighting the gang leader, who was earlier linked to attacks and killings in and around Alabar village in Kundav council ward and apprehended him.

A member of the Kundav community, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the gang leader was already helping the military by providing information that would lead to the arrest of other members of his gang. The resident added that Igyer would later be handed over to the police for further investigation.

He said: “It was a thing of joy for our community today to see one of the killers of our district head arrested. “We are very grateful to OPWS for what they have done for us. They have drastically reduced criminal activities in the Sankara axis of the state. I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the troops to remain in Benue State.”

