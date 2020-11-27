Monarchs suggest palaces for conflict resolution

Some monarchs in Osun State have called on government at all levels to consider palaces as the best way of settling conflict. The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbduRasheed Ayotunde Olabomi and Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, made the recommendation in Iloko-Ijesa, Osun State, during a six-day workshop organized by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in collaboration with Osun State government and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The workshop on ‘Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) and Conflict Prevention’ was segmented to feature traditional rulers, civil societies, security operatives and other stakeholders between November 23 and 28. Oba Adedapo noted that issues of land dispute among others are being handled successfully at the palaces, advising the government to support traditional means of settling conflict. He posited that courts can be decongested if palaces are allowed to settle conflicts. Also, Oba Olabomi, noted that traditional/communal conflict is more in the rural areas, said “we can rely effectively on Obas to solve the communal conflicts.

The monarch said: “We have the tools but we are not making use of it. The government is not really looking at the institution of Obas as a way of resolving some of these conflicts. “The Ororuwo/Iragbiji crisis has been since 1933. Ororuwo was formerly in Iragbiji before being settled where it is now. The boundary issue that occurred then was on until I ascended the throne in 2008. I invited the Olororuwo and I told him let us resolve this conflict.

We set up a committee without any third party. “In 2010, exactly 77 years the conflict started, we resolved it amicably. I ceded about 100 acres of land where we are having conflict to Ororuwo and today, we are both in peace.

“The reserve between Osun and Ondo state is still in crisis more than 40 years that it started. We have to look at the traditional means of resolving conflict. If we had called traditional rulers in Ondo and Ijesa, we can resolve it.

“Security agencies only understand one language which is arrest, prosecute, and that cannot solve our problems. We have to look at the traditional approach to resolving conflict. No Oba with his senses will say he want to expand nowadays. We have moved beyond that. The only thing that remains is where is our boundary? If there is conflict, let us shift a little bit to the right and shift a little bit to the left, then we move on.”

Like this: Like Loading...