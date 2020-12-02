Monarchs to FG: Work with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity, bloodletting

…as Oniru advocates increase literacy level to tackle crime rate

Muritala Ayinla

Clearly concerned by the security challenges in the country, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal and Olugbon of Orile-Igbon Kingdom, Oba Francis Olushola Alao have called on the Federal Government to closely work with the traditional rulers with the aim of strengthening the nation’s security and stop the spate of killings.

According to the monarchs, the only sure way of tackling the security challenges is to go extra miles by not only meeting with the traditional rulers but also working closely with them for security intelligence in order to put an end to the mindless killings which have tainted the image of the country in the committee of nations.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Oniru Palace on Tuesday, the paramount ruler of Orile-Igbon Kingdom, Oba Alao said that it was time the Federal Government partnered with the traditional rulers as custodians of traditions and culture on security intelligence in their different domains.

Oba Olugbon said: “We have a very important role in the peaceful co-existence of the country, even though constitutionally our role is advisory. Irrespective of that, our role is germane to the development of the country. It is when people co-exist peacefully that you will be able to come up with development plan. As custodians of culture and traditions, we advise the government on security issues and other strategic issues. We are the people closer to the people. We are the custodians of culture and tradition. We are more closer to the people. Community policing will stem the tide of all menace of security crisis.”

On his part, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal appealed to both the federal and state governments to scale up literacy levels in order to reduce the crime rate.

According to him, there was need for the Federal Government to pay more attention to education in the country in order to address the problems of unrest and civil disturbances across the land. He said that education also helps in tackling security challenges in any society, adding that those with less education are more susceptible to crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...