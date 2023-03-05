Monday Market inferno: Ndume sympathises with, donates N10m to victims

The Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ndume on Saturday donated the sum of N10 million to the victims of Monday market fire disaster that destroyed goods worth billions of naira in the early hours of last Sunday. Senator Ndume who led the people of southern Borno to sympathise with management of Monday Market and the traders whose goods were lost to the fire yesterday presented the queue of N10 million to the General Manager of the Monday Market, Barrister Mustaoha Loskuri.

The Senator said: “We are here to pay a sympathetic visit to the traders of the Monday Market over the fire outbreak and present our token donation. Mr president has come and sympathised with you J hope the federal government would contribute in the rebuilding of Maiduguri. Ndume while describing the fire incident as an act of God and call said ” this fire disaster an act of God, as believes you accept it in good faith the government of state have donated N1 billion for the rebuilding the market, many people have contributed on behalf of Southern Borno present our token donation to the victims of the inferno”.

Ndume who commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his prompt response and for setting aside N1 billion to kick start the rebuilding of the market called on the traders to come out en-mass to vote for Zulum come 12th March, 2023 Governorship and state House of Assembly elections for his commitments to the rebuilding of the market. He urged corporate organizations, individuals and well meaning Nigerians to assist the victims of Borno market inferno. Receiving the Senator, the General Manager, Maiduguri Monday market, Barrister Mustapha Loskuri thanked Senator Ndume for coming to sympathise with them over the inferno and prayed that Allah would reward him abundantly.

