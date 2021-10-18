News

Monday, Tuesday stay-at-home order not by us – IPOB

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dissociated from the order mandating people of the South- East to remain indoors on Monday and Tuesday.

 

The outlawed separatist group yesterday said in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, that the order emanated from “mischiefmakers and paid agents of darkness”, urging residents to disregard it.

 

According to him, the only stay-at-home order from IPOB is that of, “Thursday, October 21 for our leader.” The group said: “We want to make it categorically clear that the purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate ourselves from such falsehood.

 

IPOB did not issue any stay-at-home except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court.

 

“We therefore, urge membersof thepublic toignorethe purported statement and utterfalsehoodbeingpeddledby paid agents of government to create confusion and de-marketIPOB.

 

Their intensionisto portray IPOB as violent and insensitivemovementbutwe know their antics, and shall beat them to it.”

