Monekypox: FG warns rural hunters, illegal wildlife traders

As Monkey Pox virus keep spreading like wildfire in Europe and other countries, the federal government has warned rural hunters and wildlife traders to avoid dead animals and engaging on illegal cross-border animal trade. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, who gave the warning in Abuja, said the virus if not prevented from coming into the country, could affect farmers’ population adversely and also inhibit agricultural productivity.

Abubakar noted that while no case of Monkey Pox has been recorded in Nigeria, there was need for proactive measures, considering the fact that some African countries are already facing the threat of the virus. He stated that the government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to fast track collaboration to ensure tight surveillance at airports and other borders across the country. The minster further noted that travellers coming from Europe and other countries where the virus is endemic would be subjected to thorough checks. According to him: “This press briefing became very necessary since the outbreak of the disease if left unchecked would likely affect the population of our farmers and significantly would lead to low agricultural production and productivity.

‘‘The general public is hereby advised to avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus including animals that are sick or found dead where monkey pox occurs; avoid contact with any material such as bedding that has been in contact with a sick animal; practice good hand hygiene such as the washing of hands and the use of alcohol based sanitisers after contact with infected animals or humans.

“The ministry would like to assure the general public and the international community of her resolve to continue to collaborate with relevant sectors and stakeholders to promptly contain the disease in the event of an outbreak in the country”. According to him: “There has been reported outbreaks of monkey pox disease in Europe and the Americas. Since the 13th of May 2022, cases of monkey pox have been reported to WHO from 12 member states that are not endemic for monkey pox virus across WHO regions; Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...