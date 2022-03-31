Monetary, fiscal authorities synergising for economic growth

Rather than seeing them as bodies working at cross purpose, the apex bank and the fiscal authorities complement each other towards engendering robust economic growth, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

A few voices had questioned the rationale for monetary policy (CBN) interventions in critical sectors of the economy. Of the voices that express such concerns, they misconstrue apex bank’s intervention for usurping fiscal authority’s role. They contend that lending to agriculture as being done by the bank ought to be the responsibility of the Bank of Agriculture under the supervision of the agriculture ministry. In advancing their objection to CBN’s interventions therefore, they forget the bank’s constitutional mandate – the sacredness of ensuring price and economic stability. In 2016 and 2020 for instance, Nigeria’s economy, in response to the dictate of global headwinds – low oil price at one point, and at another phase – adverse effects of COVID-19 challenges – pushed the economy into recession. It took CBN’s strategic interventions to rescue the economy on each occasion. Its interventions, particularly in the agriculture value chain and manufacturing, significantly helped to encourage continuous improvement in the two sectors of the economy.

Back-to-back recession

Nigeria’s economy entered its worst recession in five years in 2020. That was the country’s second recession in four years. It experienced a recession in 2016. The first recession was triggered by a lower acreage of revenue from the country’s major revenue source – crude oil. Crude oil accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings. The commodity’s price had plunged to lowest price level ever seen, leaving the nation with lower acreages in revenue purse. The economy hit a recession curve in 2016. CBN, in collaboration with fiscal authorities, pulled the economy from recession 2017. This was achieved through a series of interventions that enabled government to spend its way out of recession. The fragile economic growth recorded post-2016 economic recession snapped in 2020. The economy relapsed into recession on the heels of COVID-19 grip. The central bank can’t stay at an akimbo, watching the economy head to the brinks. The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, complementing the fiscal authorities, rolled out a number of interventions tactically to spur economic growth.

Rescuing economy with strategic interventions

CBN’s direct intervention in agriculture started in 2016 with the launch of Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). Given the extremely low receipt of oil revenue, which accounted for recession in 2016, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on diversification of the economy with agriculture as its focus. ABP was conceived as a vehicle to reinvent Nigeria’s agriculture wheel. To this end, the bank desists from supplying forex for the importation of items that can be produced locally. Aside its intervention in agriculture, CBN began strategic interventions in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, healthcare and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to stimulate growth and create jobs. The interventions did not only spur growth, Nigeria’s economy remains resilient, vibrant and healthy. For instance, between January and February 2022, CBN disbursed N29.67 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) for the procurement of inputs and cultivation of maize, rice and wheat – three crops that hitherto were significant concerns of forex demand. The latest disbursements bring the total under the programme to over 4.52 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. So far, a total ABP disbursement grossed ₦975.61 billion. To make agriculture produce available at a moderate price, CBN assumed full control of Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX). The Exchange has been restructured to effectively aggregate excess outputs from the bank’s financed ABP. The bank also released N19.15 billion to finance five large-scale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), bringing the total disbursements under the scheme to ₦735.17 billion for 671 projects in agro-production and agro processing. Under the real sector, the bank disbursed the sum of ₦428.31 billion under the ₦1.0 trillion real sector facility to 37 additional projects in the manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors. The funds sourced from real sector support facility Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (RSSF-DCRR), were utilised for both greenfield and brownfield (expansion) projects under the COVID-19 intervention for the manufacturing sector. Cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Facility currently stand at ₦1.75 trillion, disbursed to 368 projects across the country. Under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), the bank disbursed the sum of ₦29.51 billion to 31 projects, comprising 16 in manufacturing, 13 in agriculture, and 2 in healthcare. As part of its effort to support the resilience of the healthcare sector, the bank also disbursed ₦8.50 billion to 6 healthcare projects under Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), bringing the cumulative disbursements to ₦116.72 billion for 124 projects, comprising 31 pharmaceuticals, 56 hospitals, and 37 other services. An additional tranche of N14.7 million was disbursed to five researchers under the Healthcare Sector Research and Development (HSRD) grant. To support households and businesses affected by COVID- 19, the bank disbursed N21.66 billion to 19,685 beneficiaries, comprising 12,044 households and 7,641 small businesses under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) within the period. Cumulative disbursements under the TCF stood at N390.45 billion to 797,351 beneficiaries, comprising 660,096 households and 137,255 small businesses. Also, it disbursed ₦11.11 billion to power sector players under the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Payment Assurance Facility (NBETPAF), bringing the cumulative disbursements under this facility to ₦1.28 trillion. The sum of ₦12.64 billion was also released to Distribution Companies (DisCos) under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2). Cumulative disbursement under the NEMSF-2 thus stood at ₦232.93 billion. Both interventions were designed to improve access to capital and ease the development of enabling infrastructure in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.

Monetary and fiscal authorities in synergy

Contrary to insinuations that monetary authorities is straying into the fiscal policy space, with the former taking over the latter’s responsibilities, both are working in synergy for economic growth. Emefiele had debunked the insinuation at several fora. The CBN governor said the apex bank had worked hard to complement the fiscal policy of the Nigerian government. One of such fora was the Nigeria International Partnership Forum that held last year in Paris. The CBN governor, in an interview with Arise TV, faulted the assertion. “The way people come up and say there is no synergy, again, I wonder where that is coming from. However, let me say this, when COVID hit, Mr. President asked the finance minister and I to work together to bring out some immediate response and I went back to the bankers’ committee and we came up with an immediate response “And the finance minister and I had several opportunities, several times to go back to brief the president,” he noted. He recalled after that the president called for the establishment of the national economic sustainability programme group chaired by the vice-president. “The central bank played an active role in the development of that programme to the extent that the fiscal authorities were only meant to contribute N500 billion and the monetary authorities were left to provide about N1.5 trillion,” he added. Professor Michael Obadan, a member of the Monetary policy Committee (MPC), who spoke to the issue recently, faulted those who believed that CBN was competing with fiscal authorities. Obadan said monetary and fiscal authorities were complementing each other to stimulate economic growth. He made the clarification at Akure, Ondo state during a workshop organised by the bank for Business Editors and Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN). “Most interventions by the bank are targeted at the real sector of the economy to enhance export of goods, capacity to earn forex and reduce countries’ dependent on imported items. This is the goal of fiscal authority,” he said.

Last line

Collaboration between CBN and fiscal authorities is driven by synergy; it’s a working relationship geared towards economic growth. The two complement each other and not work at cross purpose.

