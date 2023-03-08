Analysts
'Monetary, fiscal reforms'll attract portfolio inflows into economy'

Nigeria needs monetary and fiscal reforms such as the implementation of a market clearing foreign exchange rate and the elimination of fuel subsidies to attract portfolio inflows into its economy, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts stated this while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) which showed that total for-eign exchange inflow into the Nigerian economy fell by -13 per cent q/q and -44 per cent y/y to $16.9billion in Q3‘22. In a note obtained by New Telegraph, the analysts pointed out that “except for a small increase in Q2 ‘22, the quarterly trend for FX inflow has been downward since Q3 ‘21. In terms of the total inflow of FX, autonomous sources accounted for about $9.7 billion, or about 57 per cent of the total inflow.

The balance of almost $7.3 billion was due to FX inflow through the CBN.” They further pointed out that the total outbound flow of FX (outflow) from the economy in the review period also decreased by -10 per cent q/q and -3 per cent y/y to $9.9 billion. “Combined, the data implies net FX inflow of c.$7.0 billion, one of the lowest in recent times,” the analysts said. In addition, the analysts noted that the CBN’s monthly report for Q3’22, showed that lower receipts from non-oil sources resulted in lower fx inflow through the apex bank. They stated: “FX outflows through the CBN were flat q/q at c.$8.5 billion.

The outflows were largely attributable to external debt service payments and third-party transfers for government ministries departments and agencies. “The total fx flow (inflow and outflow) through the CBN resulted in a net outflow of $1.3 billion during the quarter. The net outflow position highlights the demand pressure on gross official reserves and the naira exchange rate. “FX inflow through autonomous sources also declined by 10 q/q to $9.7 billion, largely due to a reduction in over-thecounter purchases. FX outflow through autonomous sources amounted to $1.4 billion, down -46 per cent q/q. Taken together, autonomous fx flows through the economy resulted in a net inflow of $8.3 billion.”

