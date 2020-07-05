Money Bag, Ned Nwoko in buoyant mood over yet another victory

D

ark skinned Anioma, Delta State-born money bag, Ned Nwoko, is a man who is not new to being under the klieg Light.

For various reasons, Nwoko has had to cope with life as a news maker.

As a fellow who has the knack for living life to the fullest, he naturally became a news maker long ago on account of his stupendous wealth and his unquenchable thirst for a life of luxury.

On another note, his involvement in the political arena as a partisan politician is another reason why he’s long lost his privacy.

It is on record that Ned was once a member of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, the House of the Representatives, representing a federal constituency from his state.

It will also be recalled that he participated in the last general election where he secured victory into the Red chambers of the National Assembly, the Senate. The victory was, however, short-lived as the victory became controversial and the court eventually upturned his victory.

Having said all these, Honorable Nwoko, it can be confidently said got into the conscious of the wider society when he was rumored to be romantically involved with far younger beautiful nollywood actress, Regina. The love tale ceased to be speculation as facts have since emerged that Nwoko is legally married to Regina Daniel.

It is, however, significant enough to note that Nwoko and his wife have since hooking up have remained so happy and glued to each other.

Even the fact that Ned’s electoral victory was upturned has not had any negative effect on his mood as he’s continued to show love and affection to his wife and by extension to the down trodden of the society he believes he owes a duty to put smiles on their faces.

It is on record that Ned has continued to partner with both national and international organisations to ensure better life is delivered to people all over.

With all that is going on, it was learnt recently Ned Nwoko and his household have been in great mood following the acquisition of a private jet.

While they are still basking in that euphoria, we can reveal Ned’s joy presently knows no bounds as he’s so ecstatic that his wife, Regina, has just put to bed.

News broke days ago that the beautiful actress put to bed a bouncing baby boy in far away United Kingdom.

