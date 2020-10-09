Money doublers dupe Oyo residents of N2.7m

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, yesterday at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan, Police yesterday paraded 22 suspected criminals including eight moneydoublers, who defrauded about 300 residents of Igboho community in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State of about N3 million.

After the victims, the fraudsters relocated to Badagry area of Lagos State where they set up another office. The suspected fraudsters went to Igboho with posters and other documents representing themselves as operators of Social Economic Development Programme under the name of Noble City Global Concept.

In August 2020, they allegedly induced the unsuspecting members of the town to part with their money under the pretext that they would receive in multiple folds within 48 hours any amount they invested. However, as soon as they received money from the victims, they disappeared into thin air, according to the state Police Commissioner, Joe Enwonwu.

The suspects – Oyejobi Kola (32), Adisa Olayinka (43), Ridwan Adebayo (26), Damola Ademuyiwa (25), Dada Adisa (25), Romoke Oladipupo (F, 39), Adegbola Eniola (F, 29), and Damilola Adejumo (F, 30) – were later arrested at Badagry. After a team of SARS operatives carried out discreet investigation into the petition of the victims, the suspects were arrested. But out of the N2,700,000 which they duped the residents of Igboho, only a cash sum of N205,000 was recovered from the suspects, Enwonwu told journalists while parading the suspects.

The gang leader, Oyejobi Kola, confessed to the crime. Kola told New Telegraph that he went into the illicit business by initiating the other members as a form of revenge because he had also been swindled by some

