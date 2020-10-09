Metro & Crime

Money doublers dupe Oyo residents of N2.7m

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, yesterday at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan, Police yesterday paraded 22 suspected criminals including eight moneydoublers, who defrauded about 300 residents of Igboho community in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State of about N3 million.

After the victims, the fraudsters relocated to Badagry area of Lagos State where they set up another office. The suspected fraudsters went to Igboho with posters and other documents representing themselves as operators of Social Economic Development Programme under the name of Noble City Global Concept.

In August 2020, they allegedly induced the unsuspecting members of the town to part with their money under the pretext that they would receive in multiple folds within 48 hours any amount they invested. However, as soon as they received money from the victims, they disappeared into thin air, according to the state Police Commissioner, Joe Enwonwu.

The suspects – Oyejobi Kola (32), Adisa Olayinka (43), Ridwan Adebayo (26), Damola Ademuyiwa (25), Dada Adisa (25), Romoke Oladipupo (F, 39), Adegbola Eniola (F, 29), and Damilola Adejumo (F, 30) – were later arrested at Badagry. After a team of SARS operatives carried out discreet investigation into the petition of the victims, the suspects were arrested. But out of the N2,700,000 which they duped the residents of Igboho, only a cash sum of N205,000 was recovered from the suspects, Enwonwu told journalists while parading the suspects.

The gang leader, Oyejobi Kola, confessed to the crime. Kola told New Telegraph that he went into the illicit business by initiating the other members as a form of revenge because he had also been swindled by some

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Plateau LG chairman dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State Barr. Ezekiel Mandyau is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the council chairman died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital on Thursday evening after a brief illness. Leader of Barkin Ladi Legislative Council, Hon. Pam Chollom Dung confirmed Mandyau’s […]
Metro & Crime

We rob residents during gang clashes –Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A suspected member of a notorious gang, Star Boys, at the Ijesha area of Lagos has told the police that gangs in the area and Itire usually take advantage of violent clashes to rob residents. The suspect, Opeyemi Ayoola (19), was arrested alongside four others by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: