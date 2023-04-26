Money Laundering: Court Orders Release Of Documents In Fani-Kayode, Usman’s Trial To EFCC

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Lagos yesterday ordered the release of all exhibits and documents tendered in the money laundering trial of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode alongside ex-Minister of Finance Mrs Nenadi Usman to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lawyer for the EFCC Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) had sought the release of the documentary evidence or processes in the suit following the decision of the Court of Appeal quashing charges of misappropriation of N4.6 billion, and money laundering against Fani-Kayode and Usman by the anti-graft agency.

Oyedepo said the exhibits and documents tendered by the prosecution should be released to enable the Commission to commence the matter afresh at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Aikawa of the Federal High Court Lagos on September 25, 2017, dismissed an application by Fani-Kayode and Usman, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case.

But not satisfied, the former ministers challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal, urging the court to quash the charges filed against them.

However, seven years later, the appellate court agreed with the defence counsel, Norrison Quakers (SAN) and held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.

The Court of Appeal declared that the facts of the case showed that all the transactions carried out by the defendants took place in Abuja, hence the Federal High Court Abuja had jurisdiction to hear the case.

Fani-Kayode was charged alongside Usman, former Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Chairman, Yusuf Danjuma, and Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Limited.

The anti-graft agency had earlier preferred 17 counts of N4.6 billion bordering on money laundering against the defendants before the former Justice Aikawa. But the defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail.

Hearing of the case had begun before Justice Aikawa and witnesses were led in evidence before the trial judge was transferred out of Lagos.