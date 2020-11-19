Money laundering: Court revokes Maina’s bail, orders arrest over non-appearance

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the arrest of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, over his continued absence from his on-going trial on money laundering charges. The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, revoked the bail it earlier granted to Maina, who was facing a 12-count criminal charge the Federal Government preferred against him and a firm, Common Input Properties and Investment Limited.

The court had equally given the anti-graft agency the go ahead to try the defendant in absentia. The court, however, fixed November 23 for the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, who stood surety for the defendant, to show cause why he should not forfeit the N500 million bail bond to the Federal Government. The order of the court was predicated on an application the EFCC made pursuant to sections 184 and 335(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015. The court agreed with the EFCC that Maina’s absence from his trial on four consecutive dates, was without cogent or verifiable evidence. New Telegraph recalled that Maina spent over seven months on remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre before the court released him on bail after Senator Ndume agreed to stand surety for him.

The prosecution alleged that he used the account of the firm to launder funds to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja. In the charge sheet marked FHC/ABJ/ CR/256/2019, the prosecution alleged that the former Pension boss used fictitious names to open and operate various bank accounts, as well as recruited his relatives that were bankers to operate fake bank accounts through which illicit funds were channelled. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Though the prosecution had opened its case and called witnesses that included bankers and Maina’s relatives, who testified and tendered exhibits in evidence before the court, the defendant, since September 29, failed to make further appearance in the matter. Senator Ndume had on October 2, when the matter came up for trial, informed the court that he did not know the whereabouts of the defendant.

