News Top Stories

Money laundering: Court sentences Maina’s son, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday convicted and sentenced the son of former Chairmanof thedefunctPensionReformTaskforceTeam, Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment. The Federal Government had put Faisal on trial on a three-count money laundering charge. Delivering judgement, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, found Faisal guilty on three counts preferred against him. Justice Abang held that the anti-graft agency successfully established that Faisal operated a fictitious bank account in a new generation bank, through which his father, Maina, laundered the sum of N58.1million.

The court also held that the said fund which was deposited into the account that was operated in the name of Alhaji Faisal Farm 2 was sequentially withdrawn by the Defendant and his father, between October 2013 and June 2019. Justice Abang said he was satisfied that the EFCC proved all the essential ingredients of the charge, stressing that the Defendant reasonably ought to have known that inflows into the bank account formed proceeds of an unlawful act of corruption by his father. While the court sentenced the defendant to five years on count 1 and 3 of the charge, he was sentenced to 14 years on count 2 of the charge.

The court further held that the charge would run concurrently, starting from yesterday (Thursday). The court consequently ordered that the 21-year-old Faisal, who had since June 24,2020, failedtoappearfor his trial, should be arrested anywhere he is found in Nigeria and remanded in any Correctional Service Centre to serve his jail term immediately. It further held that in the event that the Defendant traced to anywhere outside the country, the Federal Government, “shall legally or lawfully commence extradition proceeds to bring him into the country to serve the jail term”. The court ordered that thecompanythroughwhich the fund was laundered, AlhajiFaisalFarm2, bewound up, with funds in it forfeited to the government. The EFCC had closed its case against Faisal, after it called three witnesses that testified in the matter.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ijaw youths: Threats of renewed agitation may result into violence, if…

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A group in the Niger Delta region, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), yesterday said that the threat of renewed agitations may snowball into violence and attacks if the issue of the proposed 2.5 per cent to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is not changed to 10 per cent […]
News

Wike: We’re not borrowing from banks to fund projects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration does not fund projects in the state with bank loans, stressing that he strongly depends on the prudent management of resources Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1 in Degema Local Government Area yesterday, Wike reminded the people […]
News

Welfare: Ex-police officers laud Buhari, IGP, NPF pensions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Improved welfare and pension now enjoyed by retired police officers has motivated them to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.   They also commended the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pensions Limited as well and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for making valiant efforts to improve the welfare of serving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica