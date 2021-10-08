Money laundering: Court sentences Maina’s son, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday convicted and sentenced the son of former Chairmanof thedefunctPensionReformTaskforceTeam, Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal, to 14 years imprisonment. The Federal Government had put Faisal on trial on a three-count money laundering charge. Delivering judgement, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, found Faisal guilty on three counts preferred against him. Justice Abang held that the anti-graft agency successfully established that Faisal operated a fictitious bank account in a new generation bank, through which his father, Maina, laundered the sum of N58.1million.

The court also held that the said fund which was deposited into the account that was operated in the name of Alhaji Faisal Farm 2 was sequentially withdrawn by the Defendant and his father, between October 2013 and June 2019. Justice Abang said he was satisfied that the EFCC proved all the essential ingredients of the charge, stressing that the Defendant reasonably ought to have known that inflows into the bank account formed proceeds of an unlawful act of corruption by his father. While the court sentenced the defendant to five years on count 1 and 3 of the charge, he was sentenced to 14 years on count 2 of the charge.

The court further held that the charge would run concurrently, starting from yesterday (Thursday). The court consequently ordered that the 21-year-old Faisal, who had since June 24,2020, failedtoappearfor his trial, should be arrested anywhere he is found in Nigeria and remanded in any Correctional Service Centre to serve his jail term immediately. It further held that in the event that the Defendant traced to anywhere outside the country, the Federal Government, “shall legally or lawfully commence extradition proceeds to bring him into the country to serve the jail term”. The court ordered that thecompanythroughwhich the fund was laundered, AlhajiFaisalFarm2, bewound up, with funds in it forfeited to the government. The EFCC had closed its case against Faisal, after it called three witnesses that testified in the matter.

