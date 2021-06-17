News

Money laundering: EFCC targets car/jewelry dealers, real estate developers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the agency would look in the direction of car, jewelry dealers and real estate developers in search of money launderers.
This came as Bawa also disclosed that the Commission was working to strengthen its Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) with a view to checkmating the activities of non-designated financial institutions.
The EFCC boss, who clarified that the female minister who allegedly purchased a house through a bank chief for $37 million served under previous administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, also vowed to continue the prosecution of all politically exposed cases including former governors and highly placed government officials in the country.
According to him, the EFCC was diligently prosecuting former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu, former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema, the former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal among others.
Speaking to State House Correspondents during the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Billa, on his achievements, the anti-graft agency boss said: “SCUML that is being managed by the EFCC as well as the Ministry of Trade is expected to do similar thing but this time on the non-designated financial institutions. We are talking about the car dealers, the jewelry dealers and real estate etc.”
Asked to name the minister who allegedly laundered $37 million through real estate during a recent television interview programme, Bawa disclosed the person to be the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Madueke. He added that Madueke would be charged to court whenever she made herself available in the country.
The anti czar agency’s boss equally disclosed that the EFCC’s newly created Intelligence Unit has unearthed the movement of N6 billion from an unnamed state government coffers, saying that this finding was made possible by of the determination of the commission to restructure for more efficiency.
He listed recent recoveries made by the Commission to include N6 billion, over $161 million, over £13,000, €1,730, 200 Canadian dollars, CFA 373,000, ¥8,430. Other items recovered were 30 real estates, one carpet, 13 electronics, one farm land, one factory, two motorcycles, one filling station and about 32 automobiles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okoye plans to empower youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A philanthropist and global capital development strategist, Dr. Nikky Okoye, has rolled out plans to empower more youths to boost their future as entrepreneurs. Okoye, through his StartUpNigeria HUBs would be giving youths the opportunity to be independent in their respective businesses. Over the years, the Nicky Okoye Foundation had trained over 35,000 young entrepreneurs […]
News

Public service not about making money –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has cautioned the civil servants in the country that public service is not about making money but about quality service delivery. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information), the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, said this at the presentation of the Revised State House […]
News

COVID-19, population growth, threats to national security –FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA The Federal Government has said that the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid population growth now constitute threats to national security.   This was as it added that the novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases plaguing the country had exposed the fragility of the nation’s health system.   These positions were made yesterday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica