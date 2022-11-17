Sports

Money Laundering: Five convicted Nigerian athletes to forfeit assets to American govt

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

US Court has released the details of the judgement passed against five Nigerian athletes as the cases against the athletes which also includes a Zimbabwean, Ngoni Chadyiwa, were stated clearly in a 32-page document made available to New Telegraph Newspapers.

In a judgement delivered on November 10 in the Southern District of Mississippi, Aniekeme Etim, Raymond Ekevwo, Toluwani Adebakin, Mercy Abire and Emmanuel Ineh, were convicted before U.S. District Judge Kristi Johnson for transferring thousands of dollars to Nigeria as part of a complex fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office. In the document, it was said: “It was an object of the conspiracy for the defendants, ETIM, ADEBAKIN, CHADYIWA, INEH, EKEVWO, and ABIRE, and other co-conspirators known and unknownch to the Grand Jury, to unlawfully enrich themselves by conducting and participating in multiple complex financial fraud schemes. “The various fraud schemes included online romance scams, online charity scams, and other types of frauds.

The proceeds of these scams were transferred between known and unknown co-conspirators, both within the United States and from the United States to various international locations including but not limited to Nigeria, through a complex network of both complicit and unwitting individuals.” Other counts against the defendants includes and not limited to lying under oaths to the jury that they were not aware of each others’ involvements in the money mule scheme. Meanwhile, among other judgements, which include jail terms starting February 2023, all the people involved shall forfeit to the United States all property involved in or traceable to property involved in the offenses, including but not limited to all proceeds and/or property used to facilitate the offenses.

Further, if any property described above, as a result of any act or omission of the defendant: (a) cannot be located upon the exercise of due diligence; (b) has been transferred or sold to, or deposited with, a third party; (c) has been placed beyond the jurisdiction of the Court; (d) has been substantially diminished in value; or (e) has been commingled with other property, which cannot be divided without difficulty, then it is the intent of the United States to seek a judgment of forfeiture of any other property of the defendant, up to the value of the property described in this notice or any bill of particulars supporting it.

 

Our Reporters

