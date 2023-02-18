Metro & Crime

Money Laundering/Forgery: Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe, sentenced to 7 years imprisonment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

 

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment, Dr John Abebe, an in-law to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, over his involvement in forgery and money laundering.

The sentencing is, however, with an option of a fine to the tune of N50 million which is to be paid within 30 days.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Dr. Abebe, who is a younger brother to Stella Obasanjo, the late former first lady, on four counts bordering on forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Okowa: Poor electoral system, Nigeria’s albatross

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has identified that Nigeria can only get better when the integrity of the electoral process can be guaranteed to reflect the will of the people during elections. The governor addressed members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the residence of the Chairman of the state’s Waste Management Board, Mr Emmanuel […]
Metro & Crime

UNICAL orders investigation into student’s death

Posted on Author Reporter

      Clement James, Calabar     The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has ordered the university’s Medical Board to launch an investigation into the death of one Miss. Patience Agini, a level three Library and Information Science student. A release by the Registrar of the university, Gabriel Egbe […]
Metro & Crime

Yahaya Bello, perfect fit as Buhari’s successor – Ododo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion that his successor should be someone who could secure the country, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo has endorsed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as a worthy presidential candidate in the forth coming general elections. Ododo, a staunch supporter of the GYB2PYB agenda, who spoke in Lokoja the Kogi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica