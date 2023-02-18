Money Laundering/Forgery: Obasanjo’s in-law, Abebe, sentenced to 7 years imprisonment

Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment, Dr John Abebe, an in-law to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, over his involvement in forgery and money laundering.

The sentencing is, however, with an option of a fine to the tune of N50 million which is to be paid within 30 days.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Dr. Abebe, who is a younger brother to Stella Obasanjo, the late former first lady, on four counts bordering on forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

