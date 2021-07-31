Money laundering: Hushpuppi risks 20 years’ imprisonment

Hushpuppi, the embattled Nigerian socialite, has agreed

to plead guilty to the money laundering charge against

him. Known for his luxury lifestyle, he was arrested in

the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020 alongside

11 of his associates, over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation,

scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

His extradition to the US had followed after the UAE police

detailed his arrest in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’

where he was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the

tune of N168 billion.

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,

was arraigned and detained at the Metropolitan Correctional

Centre (MCC) in Chicago ahead of his trial.

A partly redacted plea agreement document in the cyber

fraud case against him has been obtained by Saturday Telegraph.

In the court file signed by Louis Shapiro, Hushpuppi’s lawyer,

on behalf of the defendant, Hushpuppi agreed to give up the right to indictment by a grand jury and plead guilty to count two of

the charges “Case No. 2:20-CR-00322-ODW.”

The referenced court case, it is understood, charges Hushpuppi with

“conspiracy to engage in money laundering.”

For a person to be deemed guilty of the crime, the document erad;

“there was an agreement between two or more persons to conduct a

financial transaction involving property that represented the proceeds

of wire fraud.” t also added that the defendant must have known tha t

the funds were “proceeds of some form of unlawful activity” and the

transaction was designed “to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership,

or control of the proceeds.”

Hushpuppi risks a statutory maximum of 20 years imprisonment on

agreeing to violate the USC, Section 1956 (h).

“The defendant understands that the statutory maximum sentence

that the court can impose for a violation of Title 18, United States Code,

Section 1956(h), as charged in the information, is: 20 years imprisonment,”

the file read.

The date of the plea hearing is, however, yet to be known

