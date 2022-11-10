Money Laundering: Nigeria ranks 17 out of 128 high-risk nations

Nigeria has been classified as a high-risk nation for money laundering and terrorism funding by the Basel Institute on Governance. Nigeria was ranked 17th out of 128 countries with a score of 6.77 out of 10. Its study, “Basel AML Index 2022: 11th Public Edition – Ranking money laundering and terrorism funding concerns around the world,” included the rating on November 8.

The Basel Institute on Governance is an independent, worldwide non-profit organization devoted to preventing and combatting corruption; as well as other financial crimes and strengthening governance around the world. The Institute developed and maintains the Basel AML Index. Specifically, the report further noted; “Countries with high risks of ML/TF often suffer from high risks of environmental crime.” It was also noted that many countries including Nigeria were not doing enough to tackle the issue of money laundering and terrorist financing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...