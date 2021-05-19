Money laundering: We’ve recovered over $700m in 4 years –FG

The Federal Government has said that over $700 million looted funds stashed abroad was recovered and returned to the country, between 2017 and 2021. Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), made the disclosure in a welcome address at an international conference on illicit financial flows and asset recovery, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The virtual conference, according to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), offered “an opportunity for participants to discuss IFFs, CAPAR, and asset recovery and proffer solutions to these critical barriers to resource mobilization and sustainable development”. Speaking on the impact of illicit financial flows on development efforts, Malami said: “Recovered assets, including assets recovered domestically are now channeled into the Appropriation Act to support specific development projects in line with trilateral and bilateral agreements signed with the countries returning the funds to Nigeria.”

“Your Excellences, you are already aware that Nigeria, through proactive and collaborative efforts with other countries has recovered and ensured the return of over $700 million from the US, the UK, Bailiwick of Jersey, Switzerland and Ireland in the past four years. We are still working with our international partners and other countries to ensure that all Nigeria’s assets that are identified are recovered.

“We (are) using different mechanisms, including voluntary asset declaration process approved by President Buhari in Executive Order 008. In this way, we believe that if Nigerians or Nigerian entities come forward to declare their assets wherever located, the government will apply a levy against those assets.”

In her intervention, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, lamented that domestic revenues will continue to dwindle, unless concerted efforts were made to stem the tide of IFF. Her words: “Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), unless checked, will continue to significantly erode domestic revenues, enable corruption, threaten economic stability and sustainable development, divert money from public priorities and hamper government’s efforts to mobilize domestic resources and recover better.” According to Ahmed: “In Nigeria and across the African continent, we continue to suffer various forms of IFFs, including tax evasion and other harmful tax practices, the illegal export of foreign exchange, abusive transfer pricing, trade mispricing, mis-invoicing of services, illegal exploitation and under- invoicing of natural resources, organized crimes and corruption. “The effects are being especially felt given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant deepening of fiscal constraints and public financing gaps. “In particular, commercial activities (particularly aggressive tax avoidance and tax evasion, through trade mispricing, abusive transfer pricing, profit shifting and tax arbitraging) account for approximately 65% of illicit financial flows across Africa.

“The resulting domestic revenue losses are significant, putting developing countries and the entire African region at risk of not achieving sustainable and inclusive development, especially in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. “Furthermore, we in Africa often find ourselves in a “race to the bottom” to attract foreign direct investments (FDIs), as a result of the current international tax practices and treaties”.

In his welcome address ICPC boss, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said the commission’s increasing focus on IFFs, was directly related to its anti-corruption mandate. This, he noted, was underscored by its role as the Secretariat of the Inter- Agency Committee on Stopping IFFs from Nigeria and Implementation of the Thabo Mbeki Panel Report. “African countries are particularly affected by loss through IFFs, thus depriving the continent of much needed resources for development. “The destination of most IFFs from developing countries are rich industrialized countries in the West, but in recent times this destination now extends to Asia and the Middle-east,” Owasanoye said.

Like this: Like Loading...