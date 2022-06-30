Money politics biggest threat to democracy, says ex-Minister

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has described the extreme monetisation of politics and the political process in the country as the biggest threat to the nation’s democracy. Abdullahi, who stated this yesterday while delivering a lecture at the 2022 Annual Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council in Ilorin, lamented that politicians had turned the political process into a business transaction in the country. The ex-Minister, who said the development had brought out all manners of people canvassing for elective offices, added that the trend, if not curbed, is capable of making the electorate poorer and miserable in the long run. He said: “When politicians pay people to vote for them, the act has taken away the capability of the people to decide who governs them. It is the same as soldiers using guns to be in power, and politicians using the power of dollars to get to power. “The monetisation of politics is a big threat to the nation’s democracy and political processes. Many people lose their conscience when money is involved.”
