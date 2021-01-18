Business

MoneyCentral launches to redefine financial journalism landscape

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

MoneyCentral Media Limited has launched its print publication in addition to its online news, analysis and data platform,www. moneycentral.com.ng.

 

MoneyCentral focuses on the most authentic financial and business news, research and data analytics, as well as a forum with a particular goal of reaching a younger audience.

 

The first edition of the print publication, which hit the newsstands today, is a collection of well researched stories, investigations, analysis and market intelligence for young people, investors, shareholders, regulators, small and big businesses, providing them with the knowledge and information to help with their business decisions.

 

Bala Augie, FCA, the editor of MoneyCentral’s print and online platforms said: “With MoneyCentral there are no fillers, just deep analysis, insight and market moving news.

 

We are building a team of young motivated analysts, who will be producing great stories on a daily and weekly basis that gives our readers the inside knowledge to help grow their money. “We believe our unique content speaks for itself,” Augie said.

 

The promoters of MoneyCentral have over 15 years combined experience in financial journalism and hope to bring a fresh angle to coverage of the biggest issues confronting the private sector, business owners, young people, as well as regulators.

 

The print publication will be published every Monday with the mission to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the Nigerian public.

 

Publisher of Money- Central, Patrick Atuanya, said: “There is very little financial journalism being practiced in Nigeria today and this has ended with the arrival of MoneyCentral. We will probe financial statements of the government agencies and private sector to bring the hidden stories no one is telling.

“We will connect the dots for investors and practice real Financial Journalism that provides actionable market intelligence. MoneyCentral is the future of business and financial reporting in Nigeria and our journey has just begun

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: CBN rule leaves cocoa stranded at ports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian cocoa exporters are facing long delays in shipping their goods after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) insisted on additional documentation to ensure proceeds are returned to the country, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The news agency reported Pius Ayodele, President the Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria, as saying that at least 100,000 tons of cocoa […]
Business

IMF: Africa’s recovery needs billions of dollars, reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sub-Saharan Africa will need hundreds of billions of dollars and reforms that bring change for a resilient recovery from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Support from the international community that includes stepped-up debt relief, financing and capacity development will be needed, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and […]
Business

JLR develops contactless touchscreen technology to help fight bacteria, viruses

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

New contactless touchscreen technology developed by Jaguar Land Rover and the University of Cambridge will help keep drivers’ eyes on the road and reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses in a post COVID-19 world.   The patented technology, known as ‛predictive touch’, uses artificial intelligence and sensors to predict a user’s intended target on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica