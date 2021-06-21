Monguno, cronies’ threats to EFCC chairman’s life totally unacceptable, should be investigated

The Coalition of Patriots for Emancipation and Change (CPEC) has called on relevant authorities to investigate the alleged threats on the life of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group made this known at a press conference on Monday in Lagos.

Recall that Bawa had alleged that he has been receiving death threats since he became the chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

CPEC’s president, Patriot Sunday Adelabu, speaking on behalf of the group, said National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono and his allies are behind these threats over reports of corruption and money laundering

According to Adelabu, threats to the EFCC boss is equivalent to a threat to the nation.

CPEC said it is disturbed by the silence of the government to the “concerned development,” which it said smacks of an attempt to shield corrupt officials within its system.

Reacting to the missing $1billion fund on arms procurement, the group said Monguno is a set back to this government and also a bomb which can self-detonate at any time, killing lots of innocent personalities.

The group said the EFCC boss and his subordinates must be given the best protection humanly possible to ensure that no harm is exacted on them.

Adelabu said the threats to Bawa’s life issued by certain reprobates are an act to deter the EFCC boss from exposing their corrupt deeds.

The group, therefore, called on “Monguno to come out and defend himself if he believes he is innocent, and if he is not, his immediate resignation should be tendered quickly and he must hand himself up to the appropriatee authorities”.

CPEC also urged the EFCC chairman to go public and expose the names of those threatening him as well as issues of corruption those individuals are involved in.

It, however, expressed support for Bawa’s campaign against corruption, noting that he has added freshness and zeal in carrying out his duties without fear.

Read full statement below:

The leadership of The Coalition of Patriots for Emancipation and Change (CPEC) is urging the president not to overlook the disturbing outcry made by the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, who has been receiving death threats in the course of his duty.

The EFCC boss since taking over has diligently led the anti-graft agency in fishing out individuals who have used their offices as their playground for corruption and money laundering. One of such offices that was recently being looked into was the office of the NSA which is held by Babagana Mungono. After the probe into the office of the NSA, Mungono condescended to threatening the EFCC boss’s life. This is unacceptable at all standards as a threat to the EFCC boss is equivalent to a threat to our dear Nation. The issuance of threats to heads of certain agencies in the country has been an old old tool used by many others in the past to deter such heads of agencies from probing into certain allegations.

This is a man that has been upholding the vision of Mr President in fighting corruption, and saving this great Nation by foiling many incessant corrupt practices and money laundering moves that were mostly aimed at funding terrorism and banditry.

We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari’s dedication to tackling corruption in the country. In all his wisdom, PMB appointed a young resilient man to spearhead the fight against corruption. Under his administration, no one is spared from probes and investigations no matter your office and portfolio and this is what angers Monguno the most.

Owing to the fact that Bawa broke the nefarious grand corrupt activities done through real estate, in which 90 to 100% of the resources are being laundered through it. The evil perpetrators have now resolved to eliminating him, so that they can draining our dear country of Her resources.

CPEC is disturbed by the silence of the government to the “Concerned development,” which it said smacks of an attempt to shield corrupt officials within its system.

We all remember that Mr. Bawa’s appointment back in February of this year was greeted with a lot of criticisms, but the new boss has since proven his critics wrong and has carried out his duties with such vigor and voraciousness that corrupt high profile individuals such as Monguno amd his cronies have become very frightened.

One of the offices that has been highlighted for being ridden with corruption is the office of the NSA which is headed by Monguno. This is the very reason the EFCC boss decided to investigate into the office.

It is very unfortunate that The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, believed to be one of the high-profile Nigerians who we expect to be the fore-leading patriots of this country has been the one threatening the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Due to many proven allegations of corruptible practices on Monguno and his cronies, he has proven to be a decay in the body of this system of Government.

The missing $1billion fund on arms procurement.

Forfeiture order of many listed properties linked to a former Director of Finance in the Office of the NSA, Brigadier-General Jafaru Mohammed who has always carry out many errands on behalf of Monguno.

We are convinced that his actions along with his cronies are connected to the wider probe into the finances of the Office of the NSA by the EFCC.

Monguno is a set back to this government and also a bomb which can self-detonate at any time, killing lots of innocent personalities, let alone the vast number of citizens that would be affected from its aftereffects.

It is obvious that there are several bones in Monguno’s closet as he hasn’t as much as said anything regarding this delicate matter. We can only treat his silence as him being guilty of actually threatening the EFCC boss. His silence is totally unacceptable. We demand a statement from him regarding the matter.

We call on Monguno to come out and defend himself if he believes he is innocent, and if he is not, his immediate resignation should be tendered quickly and he must hand himself up to the appropriate authorities. If Monguno believes he isn’t guilty, then he should let the EFCC do its job without any interference.

The Coalition of Patriots for Emancipation and Change calls on the EFCC chairman to go public and expose the names of those threatening him as well as issues of corruption those individuals are involved in.

The EFCC is the most vital cornerstone of the country which ensures that corruption does not completely eat away at the heart of the heart of the Nation’s economy. In lieu of this, the EFCC boss and his subordinates must be given the best protection humanly possible to ensure that no harm is exacted on them.

We are totally in support of Abdulrasheed Bawa’s campaign against corruption in Nigeria. We highly appreciate his freshness and zeal in carrying out his duties without fear. We encourage him to carry on his patriotic duties without fear for the betterment of our great nation.

These threats to Abdulrasheed Bawa’s life issued by certain reprobates are an act to deter the EFCC boss from exposing their corrupt deeds. These threats must not be taken lightly and all those who issued such threats must be thoroughly investigated and brought to book.

In this case, “Delay would be a great denial, and further delay would lead to massive destruction.” We are not ready to mourn another good man in this country. CPEC demands an immediate investigation into these revelations as such threats on the life of the EFCC chairman cannot be glossed over,”

We the members of the CPEC hereby call on the National Assembly and other relevant agencies to investigate this matter. We also call on Mr. President to institute immediate investigation into the allegations and ensure that no harm is brought upon Mr. Bawa whose only crime is his fight against corruption. Mr. President should make a good example of Monguno to remind everyone that no one is above the law and no one can get away with corruption under the present administration.

Like this: Like Loading...