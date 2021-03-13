News Top Stories

Monguno denies report, says Buhari following up on arms procurement

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has assured that the worsening security situation in the country will soon be a thing of the past, as President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to follow-up on arms procurement processes. He said the development was informed by the President’s commitment towards ending threats to national security, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes. The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which conveyed the position in a statement sent to Saturday Telegraph, said Monguno was quoted out of context, in an engagement with a media outfit. “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to some media reports regarding Armed Forces equipment during an interview with the BBC Hausa service.

“We would like to State that the NSA was quoted out of context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the Former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some media outlets from the BBC interview”, ONSA said. It clarified thus: “During the interview, the National Security Adviser only reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with insecurity and stated President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued commitment to provide all necessary support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of arms and equipment.

“In the interview the National Security Adviser clearly informed the BBC reporter that Mr. President has provided enormous resources for arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to be delivered and that did not imply that the funds were misappropriated under the former Service Chiefs. “The NSA also informed the reporter that, Mr. President is following up on the procurement process as is usual with contracts relating to military equipment, in most cases the process involves manufacturing, due diligence and tedious negotiations that may change delivery dates.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Outrage, as KWAM 1 allegedly pummels Ogun broadcaster

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) yesterday slammed Fuji musician star, Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1 for allegedly brutalising an Ogun State-based broadcaster, Wole Sorunke (aka MC Murphy). Sorunke, a popular radio presenter and compere, was allegedly beaten and brutalised by the fuji maestro and his boys on Thursday night at the 60th […]
News

Obi: Nigeria’s economy can be rebuilt with hardwork, discipline

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has explained that Nigeria’s economy can be turned around for good if every Nigerian leader imbibes the virtues of hardwork and discipline and eschew the wastages now associated with public service in the country. Obi who was speaking on […]
Top Stories

Boko Haram abducts 35 commuters along Damaturu-Maiduguri road

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than 35 commuters have been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu-Maiduguri road. It was learnt that the terrorists attacked a long convoy of commuters near Garin Kuturu in Jakana, on Damaturu-Maiduguri road on Friday at about 17:00 p.m. One woman was shot dead inside Borno Express bus by the insurgents, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica