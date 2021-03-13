Monguno denies report, says Buhari following up on arms procurement

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has assured that the worsening security situation in the country will soon be a thing of the past, as President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to follow-up on arms procurement processes. He said the development was informed by the President’s commitment towards ending threats to national security, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes. The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which conveyed the position in a statement sent to Saturday Telegraph, said Monguno was quoted out of context, in an engagement with a media outfit. “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to some media reports regarding Armed Forces equipment during an interview with the BBC Hausa service.

“We would like to State that the NSA was quoted out of context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the Former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some media outlets from the BBC interview”, ONSA said. It clarified thus: “During the interview, the National Security Adviser only reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with insecurity and stated President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued commitment to provide all necessary support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of arms and equipment.

“In the interview the National Security Adviser clearly informed the BBC reporter that Mr. President has provided enormous resources for arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to be delivered and that did not imply that the funds were misappropriated under the former Service Chiefs. “The NSA also informed the reporter that, Mr. President is following up on the procurement process as is usual with contracts relating to military equipment, in most cases the process involves manufacturing, due diligence and tedious negotiations that may change delivery dates.”

