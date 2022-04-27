Monguno’s avowal on tackling insecurity via technology

I t’s not anymore news that technology has come to stay and arguably becomes the prime remedy to solving various societal issues in the contemporary global space. This could be what informed the recent avowal tendered by the Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) in the person of Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) as regards tackling the rising insecurity within the shores of the country.

Mr. Monguno, penultimate week, stated that the various security agencies operating in Nigeria were not deploying adequate technology to combat insecurity, because of its difficult procurement process. The NSA, who made this disclosure while briefing newsmen at the State House in Abuja, precisely on 21st April 2022, attributed the nondeployment of sufficient technology to its expensive nature. While asked to highlight the challenges being faced while procuring technological devices to fight insecurity, Mr. Monguno replied that the government was trying its best to meet up with its responsibilities.

He said, “So the first question has to do with why is it so difficult to deploy technology. One, technology is expensive. Technology takes time to acquire, since inherently we do not produce these very, very delicate equipment. “It’s not as if the government is not making any effort to acquire but we need to know who to acquire this technology from, where, when and there are certain processes.

“For now, I know we have but the plight is that they are inadequate. So to the government, it’s a continuous process. That’s what I can say about the issue of deploying technology.” He added that one of the major causes of insecurity in Nigeria was the porosity of the country’s borders, informing that the government was working with neighbouring countries to ensure illegal entry into Nigeria was curtailed.

When asked to throw more light on the country’s border, he hinted “On the question on border security, obviously, we have very extensive borders, and I am not going to deceive anyone. All of us know that we have problems of infiltration by virtue of the fact that we have a very large economy. “It attracts a lot of people from outside and they come in illegally, not just through the land borders, but also through the maritime waters.

“Of course, in the case of the maritime borders, most of things have been done in the last one year to secure the maritime domain, up to the point that, the International Maritime Bureau has acknowledged the fact that in 27 years, our maritime borders have not been as secure and peaceful as they were in the last one year. “That is a fact, it is not a conjecture, I didn’t cook up this thing.

So we want to see how we can replicate that type of efforts put in the maritime domain on our land borders. That is something that council is looking into,” he said. It’s no longer news that in recent times, insecurity in Nigeria has worsened under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, as the country witnessed some of the bloodiest attacks in its history. Currently, virtually every geo-political zone across the federation suffers one form of attack or the other, notably from outfits such as Boko Haram/ISWAP, IPOB separatists, herdsmen, and bandits, among others. The country has equally experienced the highest number of school children abductions and hostage-taking since 2014 when the Chibok schoolgirls were abducted till date.

In the same vein, highest number of jailbreaks in a single year has serially occurred in the acclaimed giant of Africa, as no fewer than four prisons had been affected counting from just last year. Bandits have abruptly overshadowed the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as they had made some states in the North-West and North- Central the epicentres of killings in the country. Though the President Buhari-led government has repeatedly claimed that Nigerians are more secure under its watch than during the previous administrations, the assertion had been disputed by the facts on the ground. Mr. Monguno’s claims could be described as laughable, because Nigeria conspicuously possesses all it takes to ensure the needed technological devices are procured at all times and all cost.

Whatever protocol and financing that are required towards doing the needful, can be duly provided by the country without hesitation. Talking about porosity of the various borders, in my capacity as a tech expert and policy analyst, I have variously taken time to provide measures needed to be deployed towards addressing the country’s porous borders, and similar advice had equally been tendered by other concerned Nigerians, yet till date, we are still singing same song as regards security challenges.

We, as a people, can’t continue to repeat ourselves on issues bordering on deployment of technology and forensic measures whenever insecurity is being discussed, because a country that lacks apt security can never progress or attain any height. Come to think of it, is Nigeria not old and qualified enough to start manufacturing the needed devices domestically? For crying out loud, the country has come of age, hence shouldn’t be informed or reminded that it’s high time it owns industry that could produce every gadget required by the ongoing fight against insecurity at various parts across the federation.

Technology-driven approach is presently required in every facet across the globe, and virtually all entities have become aware of its inevitable impact on our day-to-day activity. But it’s quite appalling that Nigeria as an entity is yet to fully embrace it. The actual plight of Nigeria remains that the governments are yet to leave a mono-economy for a diversified one, perhaps owing to inability to face realities or self-centredness on the part of the leaders. The above assertions and revelations are indications that the Nigeria’s current security quagmire is attributed to lack of political will, meaning literally that Monguno is yet to advise the Federal Government squarely on the needful. Think about it!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...