Moni Pulo lauds staff’s dedication to duty

The Executive Chairman of Nigerian indigenous oil firm, Moni Pulo Limited, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has applauded the management and staff of the company for their dedication to work, which has resulted in the growth of the business. She gave the commendation during the company’s corporate praise and worship ceremony to celebrate staff in appreciation of the faithfulness of God to its work, in Lekki, Lagos State. At the occasion, several staff of the company who have put in five, 10 and 15 years of service, were also rewarded with gifts for their loyalty to work or for having children during the last one year.

Since 2014, the management has faithfully organised a day of worship, christened ‘Let God be praised,’ every February 28 to dedicate the company to God. This year marks the eight edition of the praise programme. “Ever since the dedication to God almighty of Moni Pulo Limited and her sister companies, we make bold to testify here that God almighty has been faithful in sustaining the companies and growing them,” Mrs Lulu-Briggs said. “Our God is a covenant keeping God and we are empowered by his spirit to keep this date with him, even as we expect a mighty move of his presence and power,” she added.

Going down memory lane, Mrs Lulu-Briggs said she received the admonition to gather all the staff together and dedicate her businesses to God in 2014, at the height of the disruption caused by the outbreak of Ebola. “We shut down operations, worshipped God and dedicated the Moni Pulo Limited and her sister companies, men and materials,” she said, adding that, “it was during that session that He spoke and instructed us to create this altar of praise every single year. Despite all odds, He makes it possible for us to keep the date annually, no matter the day of the week it falls.” She described 2022 as a year of thanksgiving, saying since the transition of the founder and pioneer chairman of the company, High Chief O.B. Lulu- Briggs in 2018, the company had executed numerous capital intensive and risky projects that were necessary for its growth and advancement.

“Moni Pulo is one of the very few, if not the only indigenous oil and gas company, that carried out major exploration drilling in 2018 and 2019,” Lulu- Briggs said. Prior to 2018, the company’s last drilling operation was in 2007. Yet, since 2018, it ventured into new terrain of operations and drilled two exploration wells and two re-entries. These projects, which were done solely by the company without any external financing or technical partnership, were all technically successful, confirming Moni Pulo’s status as an exploration and production company. “Indeed, God has been intentional about our sustenance and growth as a business. We are experiencing open doors, breakthroughs and joy unspeakable,” she said. Lulu-Briggs also used the occasion to recollect the personal trauma and victories she recorded following the death of her husband, when some family members declared sometimes physical and legal war against her, the companies and their staff. “These petitions and lawsuits were and are all intended to destroy the daughter of Zion and then make nonsense of God’s own asset, Moni Pulo Limited. In his infinite mercies, God delivered me and saved Moni Pulo and he is still delivering us from them all,” she said.

