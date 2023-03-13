Moniepoint announces 3rd edition of ‘Women-In-Tech Internship’

Moniepoint Inc (formerly known as TeamApt Inc), over the weekend, announced the launch of the 3rd year of its Women-In- Tech Internship. According to a press release, the 6-month long internship is aimed at ensuring that young African women have access to build a career in technology.

The statement said five women will be accepted via the internship to join Moniepoint in 4 roles: System Administration, Quality Assurance, Front-end engineering and Product management. The statement also said that the internship, currently in its third year, has seen women join the company in full-time roles after the mentorship period. Each woman will receive direct mentorship during the internship. Other perks, according to the press release, include: Salary, work tools, merchandise, the opportunity to work on live projects during the course of the internship and an offer of full-time employment depending on assessment after the internship.

The statement further said that internship is open to women across Africa who are interested in starting a career in technology, adding that applications for the internship, which opened on International Women’s Day (March 8th) will remain open for a week and that applicants will be contacted after an initial review for a virtual recruitment process.

