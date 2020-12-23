Monitor ongoing 377 ward projects, Sanwo-Olu tells community leaders

Best three CDAs get new buses

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday appealed to residents of Lagos State to monitor the 377 projects going on at the various wards to ensure the standard jobs are delivered as approved. The governor made the appeal leaders of various Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees (CDCs) in the state at the Lagos State 2020 Community Day Celebration.

Sanwo-Olu also implored the residents to always comply with the established COVID-19 protocols because the virus, according to him, is around and claiming lives. At the event held at the Police College with the theme: “Promise Made, Promise Kept, More To Come,” the governor said his administration was committed to completing and embarking on more projects at the grassroots.

Sanwo-Olu, who joined the celebration virtually, said his administration was responsive and alive to its responsibilities. Harping on the need to take responsibility on their safety, especially on prevention from the global pandemic, the governor urged residents in the communities to comply with COVID-19 safety measures and regulations put in place by the government. On his part, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Wale Ahmed, described the theme of the celebration as apt and relevant.

He said that the present administration had started the fulfillment of promises made to transform the rural communities to reduce rural-urban drift and continuous engagement of CDAs. Ahmed, who said the governor deserved commendation for giving approval for the celebration of communities despite the economic downturn, said the government would continue to place a premium on celebrating “community which demonstrates passion in the development of their communities”.

He said: “The theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Promise made, promise kept, more to come,’ is very apt and relevant as the present administration under the leadership of Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has started the fulfilment of promises made to transform our rural communities, to reduce rural-urban drift and as well as to continuously engage our CDAs in meaningful discussions on how to promote the state government’s THEMES agenda.”

At the event, each of the three best CDAs got an 18-seater bus, while 10 other CDAs were rewarded with N500,000 each as consolation prizes. The commissioner said the governor had chosen the occasion as an extension of government’s recognition, support and encouragement for Lagos communities to do more as development partners. He added: “For the annual Community Day Celebration, it has become a tradition for our ministry to encourage and boost the morale of CDAs to do more in their developmental projects by rewarding deserving communities for their self-help projects they embark upon with branded new buses as star prizes for the first three communities and consolation prizes for 10 other CDAs.”

