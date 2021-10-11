Metro & Crime

Moniya-Iseyin auto crash leaves 18 dead

Eighteenpassengersdied inanautocrashthatoccurredat the Iseyin end of the Moniya-Iseyin Road in Oyo State, Saturday night, nine of them being members of aBaptistChurchinIbadan.

 

A commercial bus that was coming from Saki Town had a reverend father and eight of the church members when it collided with another commercialbuscomingfrom Ibadan around Kraal Market area.

 

Cause of the accident wasoverspeedingbythedrivers of the two vehicles, New Telegraph learnt. Sources close to one of the victims revealed that the nine churchmemberswenttoSaki for a ceremony and were on their way back when the incident occurred.

 

The bodies of the nine were deposited at Our Lady Hospital in Iseyin, whilesomeothersweredeposited at FADOK hospital, also in Iseyin. Wife of the Reverend Father, who was still in coma as at the time of filing this report, was said to have suffered broken legs and arms.

 

According to a source, she was yet to know the status of her husband and other members involved in the accident.

 

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government has been enjoined to urgently put in  place, speed breakers at locations like: ‘Serafu’, Kilometre 2CattleMarketandtheIseyin Muslim Burial ground Junctionalong Iseyin-Moniyaroad to dissuade motorists from over-speeding

