Moniya-Iseyin auto crash leaves 18 dead

…community leaders mourn, urge Makinde to erect road signals, speed breakers

Eighteen passengers died in an auto crash that occurred at the Iseyin end of the Moniya-Iseyin Road in Oyo State, Saturday night, nine of them being members of a Baptist Church in Ibadan.

A commercial bus that was coming from Saki Town had a reverend father and eight of the church members when it collided with another commercial bus coming from Ibadan around Kraal Market area. Cause of the accident was over speeding by the drivers of the two vehicles, New Telegraph learnt.

Sources close to one of the victims revealed that the nine church members went to Saki for a ceremony and were on their way back when the incident occurred. The bodies of the nine were deposited at Our Lady Hospital in Iseyin, while some others were deposited at FADOK hospital, also in Iseyin.

Wife of the Reverend Father, who was still in coma as at the time of filing this report, was said to have suffered broken legs and arms. According to a source, she was yet to know the status of her husband and other members involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has been enjoined to urgently put in place, speed breakers at locations like: ‘Serafu’, Kilometre 2 Cattle Market and the Iseyin Muslim Burial ground Junction along Iseyin-Moniya road to dissuade motorists from over-speeding.

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, Sunday called on motorists to value human lives and exercise patience during the last months of the year. He confirmed that nine of the passengers were members of a Baptist Church who were returning from a ceremony.

