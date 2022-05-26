Monkey Pox: FG tightens surveillance on travellers from Europe, others

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has tightened surveillance at the airports and borders to check travellers, especially those coming from Europe and other countries where the outbreak of monkey pox have been reported.

This disclosure was made in Abuja by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar when he briefed newsmen on the issue.

Abubakar noted that the Federal Government has set up an Inter- Ministerial Committee to fast track collaboration to prevent the entrance and spread.

He stated that government was raising its game with necessary prevention measures, to avoid the kind of emergency that arose with the advent of COVID-19 across the globe.

Abubakar has also warned that livestock farmers, hunters and other stakeholders should be wary with their dealings on animals, especially the ones that have symptoms of sickness.

According to him: “The outbreaks have been reported in Europe and the Americas. Since the 13th of May 2022, cases of monkey pox have been reported to WHO from 12 member states that are not endemic for monkey pox virus across WHO regions.

“The general public is hereby advised to avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus, including animals that are sick or found dead where monkey pox occurs; avoid contact with any material such as bedding that has been in contact with a sick animal; practice good hand hygiene such as the washing of hands and the use of alcohol based sanitizers after contact with infected animals or humans.”

