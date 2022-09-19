Monkeypox: Don’t touch foreigners, warns China CDC official

…as Covid quarantine bus crash kills 27

A top Chinese health official has warned locals against touching foreigners, a day after China recorded its first monkeypox infection.

In a post on Weibo, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wu Zunyou advised against “skin-to-skin contact with foreigners”.

The post drew controversy, with some labelling it as racist, reports the BBC.

Comments on the original post have since been disabled from the platform.

“In order to prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners,” said Wu on his Weibo page on Saturday.

In addition, Wu also called for locals to avoid skin-to-skin contact with recent travellers who had returned from abroad in the last three weeks, and with strangers.

He posted the comments a day after the southwestern city of Chongqing reported its first case of monkeypox in an individual who arrived from abroad. It is not clear if the individual was a Chinese citizen or a foreigner.

The post, which was widely shared on social media during the weekend, drew largely critical comments on Weibo.

“This is very inappropriate [to say]. At the start of the pandemic, some foreigners stood up and [defended us] by saying that Chinese people are not viruses,” wrote one commenter.

“How racist is this? What about the ones like me who have been living in China for almost ten years? We haven’t seen our families in like 3-4 years due to borders being closed,” wrote another user on Weibo, who appeared to be a foreigner.

China has imposed some of the world’s toughest Covid measures since the start of the pandemic, which have included snap lockdowns, border closures, mandatory testing and travel restrictions.

The monkeypox virus, which is transmitted through close contact with infected people, animals or contaminated materials, usually causes symptoms such as fever, headache and rashes.

Around 90 countries where monkeypox is not considered endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency.

There have been more than 60,000 confirmed cases and some non-endemic countries have reported their first related deaths.

Meanwhile, a bus carrying infected people to a Covid-19 quarantine facility in China has crashed, killing 27 of those on board.

The coach overturned on a motorway in the south-western province of Guizhou. Another 20 people were injured.

Only two people have died from Covid in Guizhou province since the pandemic struck almost three years ago.

The accident sparked anger online from those critical of Beijing’s “zero-Covid” policy.

The strict policy involves mass testing and tracking. Those who test positive and their close contacts have to isolate at home or in a quarantine facility.

Just a handful of cases can spark a city-wide lockdown.

There is no word on the cause of the crash which occurred early on Sunday morning.

According to Chinese regulations, passenger buses are not allowed to drive on the highway between the hours of 02:00 and 05:00. However, the accident occurred at 02:40 local time Monday (18:40 GMT Sunday) after the bus departed shortly after midnight, indicating the bus had violated regulation.

A woman who claimed she was the daughter of one of the victims took to social media, where she wrote a note saying she could “not accept” her mother’s death.

“My mom stayed at home for half a month. She didn’t go anywhere apart from going out for PCR tests… but she suddenly got taken to quarantine and died.”

Online, some described their own unpleasant experiences of being bussed to quarantine facilities.

One said that dozens of passengers were squeezed into one bus for 12 hours at a stretch without being allowed to eat, go to the bathroom, open the windows or turn on the air-conditioning until their arrival at the quarantine hotel.

Another comment asked, “When will all of this stop?”

While the rest of the world is trying to live with Covid, China is the only major economy still prioritising the fight against the virus above almost everything else.

