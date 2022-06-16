Monkeypox: Farmers, hunters should avoid body fluid from animals – Epidemiologist

Human-to-human transmission a major challenge

Monkeypox virus is closely related to the viruses that cause smallpox and cowpox in humans. Old and New World monkeys and apes, a variety of rodents, including rats, mice, squirrels, and prairie dogs and rabbits are susceptible to infection, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Against the background of doubts among members of the public that the consumption of bush meat could raise the risk of developing monkeypox, a Professor of Community Health and an Epidemiologist, Dr. Bayo Onajole has urged Nigerians particularly farmers, hunters, among others to be wary of exposure to animals. On the possibility of contracting the virus from consuming bush meat, Onajole who is also a consultant public health physician, explained that most infections from the monkeypox virus are due to human contact with body fluids from those animals. According to him, it’s the hunters and farmers who come in contact with raw animals that may contract the virus from the animals.

“If farmers and other category of humans come in contact with animals, they should wear appropriate clothing such as gloves and booths for protection so that they will not contract the virus. Most of these infections from virus are due to contact with body fluids of those animals.” On claims that infection from monkeypox virus could be from sexual activity, Onajole said contact with infected person is the cause.

It could be through blood, sexual fluids and others. “Even sweat can pass the virus from an infected person,” he added. In addition, the epidemiologist said suspected monkeypox cases in communities should be reported to the nearest medical centers while the patients should be isolated at a specialised hospitals where they can be taken care of. On the contrary, “Most of the bush meat that is served in restaurants and homes would have been cooked properly and whatever virus within them would have been dead.

“There’s a difference between don’t eat bush meat and don’t come in contact with fresh bush meat.” The public health physicians said experts are however worried about the transmission of monkeypox virus from man to man, adding, “We are not especially prepared for that.” Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus.

Monkeypox is caused by monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around three to six per cent. With over 643 cases of monkeypox in dozens of countries where the virus is not endemic, “the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time,” World Health Organisation (WHO) Director- General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

The virus has been circulating for decades in some places, including parts of West and Central Africa. In early research posted this week, scientists at the Institute of Evolutionary Biology at the University of Edinburgh described how the genetic pattern they’re seeing suggests that “there has been sustained human to human transmission since at least 2017.” Speaking exclusively to the New Telegraph, the epidemiologist said, “The major issue now is the transfer of monkeypox virus from human to human.” According to him, the people that have contracted the disease can transmit it to other humans. Speaking further on the need for locals to avoid coming in contact with raw animals, Onajole said, “The monkeypox virus initially was as a result of transmission from animal to man. When it became a bigger problem is when man starts transmitting it to other men; therefore the affected person may not see the problem at the early stage but it is the man to man transmission that creates a lot challenges.”

“If you come in contact with monkey and get the virus, you have to be isolated so that you don’t transmit it from yourself to another person.” Responding to whether it is only monkeys that people should keep away from, the epidemiologist said, “Some viruses are animal specific.

Some are avian which is specific to birds and when a human is infected, he will start transmitting it from man to another human being. The consultant public health physician however urged people who are at high risk of contracting monkeypox from animals such as farmers and the hunters to avoid contact with animals. “We should avoid animals generally because they have different types of pox. We are talking about Monkeypox now but there could be other pox from other animals.

