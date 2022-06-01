Monkeypox: FG bans sale of bush meat across the country

Caleb Onwe Abuja Following the resurgence of Monkeypox in the country, with 21 cases and one death recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal government has banned the sales of bush meat and also urged hunters to take a break for health safety’s sake. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar, who gave the order yesterday in Abuja, said there was need to prevent the spread, to avoid more deaths, after NCDC disclosed that one person had already died from the virus. Abubakar also noted that the ministry was collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders in the One Health Team to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control. According to him: “People must avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with Monkeypox at home and at work places. “Hunters and dealers of ‘bush meat’ must desist from the practice forthwith to prevent any possibility of a ‘spill over’ of the pathogen in Nigeria. “Transport of wild animals and their products within and across the borders should be suspended/restricted “Silos, stores and other agricultural storage facilities must institute active rodent control measures to prevent contacts and possible contamination of Monkeypox Virus with foodstuff. All operators of zoos, parks, conservation and recreational centres keeping non-human primates in their domains must ensure strict compliance with their biosecurity protocols aimed at preventing their contacts with humans
Our strike may not end this year –Poly lecturers
Polytechnic lecturers has said that they are ready to be on strike for the rest of the year if the Federal Government fails to meet their demands. The lecturers decided to down tools following the government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with theAcademicStaff Unionof Polytechnic (ASUP). They are protesting […]
ASUU Strike: Respect agreements with unions, NLC tells FG
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to respect the collective bargaining agreements entered into with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the country’s tertiary institutions. NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call in his 2022 Easter message to workers and Nigerians with the theme; “Hope […]
Ortom denies presidential campaign posters with Seyi Makinde
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday distanced himself from the widely-circulated presidential posters that captured him and his Oyo State counterpart as nursing ambition to be president and vice-president respectively in the 2023 general election. The posters, which New Telegraph also sighted and which was on social media, came barely one week […]
