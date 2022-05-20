Health

Monkeypox investigated in Europe, US, Australia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cases of Monkeypox are being investigated in European countries as well as the US, Canada and Australia, according to health authorities and local media reports.

The latest new cases were reported in France, Italy, Sweden and Australia, reports the BBC.

It follows the confirmation of cases in the US, Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, as well as the investigation of 13 suspected cases in Canada.

Monkeypox is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

Cases of the disease outside of the region are often linked to travel to the area.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection which is usually mild and from which most people recover in a few weeks, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

The virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the wider public is said to be very low.

The first case of the disease in the UK was reported on 7 May. The patient had recently travelled to Nigeria, where they are believed to have caught the virus before travelling to England, the UK Health Security Agency said.

There are now nine confirmed cases in the UK. The source of these infections has not yet been confirmed but cases seem to have been “locally acquired”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

Australia on Friday reported its first suspected case, in a man who fell ill after returning from travel in Europe.

In Europe, one confirmed case was reported in Sweden on Thursday, as well as one in Italy and a suspected case in France. Swedish authorities said they were not sure how the individual had contracted the virus, but local media report that the individual in Italy had recently returned from the Canary Islands.

Five confirmed cases were also reported in Portugal on Wednesday, as well as seven in Spain.

Though no vaccine has been approved for Monkeypox in Europe, Spanish health authorities have reportedly purchased thousands of smallpox vaccines to deal with the outbreak, according to Spanish newspaper El País. Monkeypox is a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox.

In North America, health authorities in the US state of Massachusetts also confirmed that a man has been infected with Monkeypox.

He had recently travelled to Canada, where local media report that 13 suspected cases of the virus are being investigated.

According to health officials, the man has been hospitalised, is in “good condition” and “poses no risk to the public”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Health Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria to receive 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government says it has put in place the machinery for receiving 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, broke the news at the presidential task force on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja on Thursday. He said Nigeria is a member […]
Health

BewiAfrica sensitises youths on drugs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of activities to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a not-for-profit organisation, BewiAfrica has sensitised youths and teenagers in Fadeyi and Ojuelegba areas of Lagos on the devastating effects of drugs to their health and their future. The outreach, which was BewiAfrica’s maiden edition and held recently, had renowned […]
Health

Reducing MTCT of HIV through traditional birth attendants

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA

As Nigeria marks yet another World AIDS Day, an expanded collaboration between public, private health facilities and traditional birth attendants (TBAs) maybe one of the ways to reduce the increasing number of Mother To Child Transmission of HIV, given the declining numbers of access to antenatal care (ANC) and hospital-based delivery. REGINA OTOKPA reports “Not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica