Monkeypox: Low immunity, poor hygiene driving infection spread –Experts

A Professor of Community Medicine, Bayo Onajole, who is also a consultant public health physician, has urged Nigerians to avoid the abuse of addictive drugs that can reduce their immunity, saying such could expose an individual to monkeypox infection.

Also, as part of strategies to prevent getting infected with the virus, a Clinical Virologist, Dr. Abike Fowotade said people should ensure regular hand washing and avoid contact with sick or dead animals that have vesicular lesions on the skin. In addition, the virologist advised persons with suspicious skin rashes to ensure they visit a recognised health facility to get tested for Monkeypox.

Furthermore, she said: “Avoid close contacts with other people especially if they work in a hospital or have been in an area, region or environment where there have been cases of Monkeypox.”

Onajole, who is also an epidemiologist and a consultant community physician, similarly advised that early report of suspected cases for prompt isolation could reduce contact with infected persons; another factor to curb the disease spread whose origin is from animals, most especially monkeys. The disease has however cross spread, leading to man to man transmission.

Nigeria is currently leading in monkeypox deaths globally, accounting for seven out of 22 deaths, according to a report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO Health Emergency Dashboard, as of September 13, shows there were 58,285 confirmed cases from 104 countries with a cumulative of 22 deaths reported from 10 countries. In an interview with the New Telegraph, Prof. Onajole said, “We are increasing awareness and health education about monkeypox. We tell them to go to health centres early enough if they suspect anyone has been infected.”

On claims that it is more common among men that have sex with men, he said: “It is just that people who do that have low immunity and they do drugs. So they transmit the infection easily. If you have someone who has it and you have contact with the body fluid from that fellow, you will have it.”

On her part, Fowotade said contact with an infected source can be human or animals and examples are monkeys, rodents and dogs.

