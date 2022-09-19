News Top Stories

Monkeypox: Low immunity, poor hygiene driving infection spread –Experts

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A Professor of Community Medicine, Bayo Onajole, who is also a consultant public health physician, has urged Nigerians to avoid the abuse of addictive drugs that can reduce their immunity, saying such could expose an individual to monkeypox infection.

Also, as part of strategies to prevent getting infected with the virus, a Clinical Virologist, Dr. Abike Fowotade said people should ensure regular hand washing and avoid contact with sick or dead animals that have vesicular lesions on the skin. In addition, the virologist advised persons with suspicious skin rashes to ensure they visit a recognised health facility to get tested for Monkeypox.

Furthermore, she said: “Avoid close contacts with other people especially if they work in a hospital or have been in an area, region or environment where there have been cases of Monkeypox.”

Onajole, who is also an epidemiologist and a consultant community physician, similarly advised that  early report of suspected cases for prompt isolation could reduce contact with infected persons; another factor to curb the disease spread whose origin is from animals, most especially monkeys. The disease has however cross spread, leading to man to man transmission.

Nigeria is currently leading in monkeypox deaths globally, accounting for seven out of 22 deaths, according to a report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

 

The WHO Health Emergency Dashboard, as of September 13, shows there were 58,285 confirmed cases from 104 countries with a cumulative of 22 deaths reported from 10 countries. In an interview with the New Telegraph, Prof. Onajole said, “We are increasing awareness and health education about monkeypox. We tell them to go to health centres early enough if they suspect anyone has been infected.”

 

On claims that it is more common among men that have sex with men, he said: “It is just that people who do that have low immunity and they do drugs. So they transmit the infection easily. If you have someone who has it and you have contact with the body fluid from that fellow, you will have it.”

 

On her part, Fowotade said contact with an infected source can be human or animals and examples are monkeys, rodents and dogs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

No plan to join APC, says Mimiko

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has denied his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Mimiko, who was the national leader of the ZLP, said there was nothing attractive in the APC that would make him dump his party for the ruling […]
News Top Stories

Septuagenarian rapes, impregnates 15-year-old granddaughter in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 70-year-old man, Hunsu Sunday, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter (name withheld). The suspect, according to the police, had been having sexual intercourse with the victim who lived with him since the demise of her mother. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the […]
News

ATBU-TH Iman advocates 6 months lectures for intending couples

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Imam Ahmed Aliyu of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) Bauchi has recommended six months lectures for intending couples, particularly men before marriage. The Imam made the call, while delivering sermon on Friday at the ATBU-TH Jumma’at Mosque in Bauchi. He noted that most people especially, men lack the intensive knowledge about the conditions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica