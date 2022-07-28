Monkeypox: More investigations sought to unravel recurrence, spread of virus

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus and is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus that causes smallpox. While monkeypox symptoms are similar to that of smallpox, it is milder, and rarely fatal. Although, monkeypox is not related to chickenpox, experts have called for more awareness as well as increased investment on research with a view to determining the way forward, reports PRECIOUS YUSUF

The Head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Mike Ryan has urged the global community to conduct more investigations and invest more so as to get to the root of why the monkeypox virus has re-surfaced all over the world, prompting the world body to declare the condition a public health emergency of international concern. As at the time of filing this report, there have been over 16,000 cases of monkeypox reported in about 70 countries worldwide.

More worrisome however is that its rate of infection is increasing by the month. That was the background warranting the WHO to declare the disease as a public health emergency. Going by that update, it is widely believed that people all over the world will become more aware of the happenings around them, particularly, they will know more about the virus and how to conduct themselves with a view to curb the spread of the infection. Speaking more about the virus, Ryan said, “There’s a lot more investigation to do and a lot more investment to make in understanding what problem actually is with the resurfacing of the virus.” Recall that following the outbreak of the virus in various parts of the world, the WHO last Saturday declared it as a public health emergency worldwide and put it on red alert globally.

The WHO Director General, Ghebreyesus Tedros, in his speech said that it was first becoming a pandemic that the world had to look out for as the outbreak continued to surface in different parts of the world and required coordinated international response. The decision was reached after a WHO emergency meeting was convened and recommendations were made and after the committee was unable to reach a consensus, Ghebreyesus decided to make it an issue of concern before it grew into a major issue like the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little. For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” he said. In contrast to COVID-19, monkeypox is not a new virus.

Scientists first discovered monkeypox in 1958 in captive monkeys used for research in Denmark, and confirmed the first case of a human infected with the virus in 1970 in the nation of Zaire, now called the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) . Despite the fact that the virus is making the rounds in other parts of the world than it was in Africa, the only deaths that had been recorded from it since it came back was in Africa.

“Five deaths from the virus have been reported in Africa this year. No deaths have been reported outside Africa so far. Most people are recovering from monkeypox in two to four weeks, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus causes a rash that can spread over the body. People who have caught the virus said the rash, which looks like pimples or blisters, can be very painful,” Ghebreyesus explained some of the symptoms that accompanied the virus. “The current monkeypox outbreak is highly unusual because it is spreading widely in North American and European nations where the virus is not usually found.

Historically, monkeypox has spread at low levels in remote parts of West and Central Africa where rodents and other animals carried the virus.” “Europe is currently the global epicenter of the outbreak, reporting more than 80 per cent of confirmed infections worldwide in 2022. The U.S. has reported more than 2,500 monkeypox cases so far across 44 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico,” he also said. Though the virus was only going around on a moderate level, he pointed out that if it was not properly managed, it could quickly become an issue that would trouble the world on a massive scale.

“There’s clearly a risk that the virus will continue to spread around the world, he said, though it’s unlikely to disrupt global trade or travel right now,” he pointed out. WHO’s lead expert on monkeypox, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, in May said that the United Nations (U.N.) health agency was not concerned about monkeypox causing a global pandemic. She said public health authorities had a window of opportunity to contain the outbreak of it was occurring within their countries and they should attend to it promptly. Nonetheless, infectious disease experts are concerned that health authorities have failed to contain the outbreak, and monkeypox will permanently take root in countries where the virus wasn’t previously found with the exception of isolated cases linked to travel.

The successful fight against smallpox, and the tools developed against it, will provide health officials with important knowledge to combat monkeypox since they are in the same virus family. Transmission of monkeypox between people was relatively rare in the past, but not human to human transmission is one of the leading causes of the increase in the number of infected people. The WHO has said the international community did not invest enough resources in fighting monkeypox in Africa before the global outbreak. “This transmission has been occurring in African countries in two particular zones over a large number of years, and we don’t fully understand what’s driving transmission in those countries,” said Ryan.

