Monkeypox: NCDC DG cautions against handling, consuming bush meat

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ifedayo Adetifa has advised Nigerians to avoid bush meat as a strategy to prevent the spread of monkeypox. Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It is called monkeypox because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys. He made this known during ‘Sunrise Daily,’ a Channels Television programme.

 

According to Adetifa, although there have been sporadic cases of monkeypox; there is no outbreak. He said since the emergence of monkeypox in Nigeria in 2017, there have only been 558 cases with eight deaths, adding that only 46 suspected cases have been reported in 2022 with no death.

 

Adetifa, however, said Nigerians should interact with animals with care, adding that failure to do so may pose risk to health security of Nigerians. “I think it’s important that we shun or be careful. I’d prefer to use shun in handling all bush meat,” he said. “The greatest risk to health security and health in general we should be careful in handling bush meat and the likes, even rats.

 

“There is no outbreak of monkeypox. The term outbreak is being used wrongly. Yes, we are having cases of monkeypox, just like we have continued to have monkeypox cases since it re-emerged in 2017. “Since 2017 till date, we have had about 558 monkeypox cases with about eight deaths. This year alone, we have had 46 suspected cases reported and about eight cases confirmed with no death.”

 

