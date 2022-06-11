News

Monkeypox: NCDC says Nigeria records 31 confirmed cases

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said Nigeria has recorded the outbreak of 110 suspected Monkeypox cases . In its update on Monkeypox in the country, issued yesterday, the NCDC said the confirmed Monkeypox cases in the country from January 1 to June 5 is 31 while total deaths from January 1 to June 5 is one fatality only. According to the details released by the agency, the total deaths from Monkeypox from September 2017- June 5, 2022 was nine. While the total confirmed cases in 2017 was 88, total confirmed cases in 2018 was 49. Similarly, while the total confirmed cases of Mon keypox in 2019 was 47 the total confirmed cases in 2020 was eight.

In addition, total confirmed cases in 2021 was 34. In addition the statement showed that while grand total confirmed cases of Monkeypox from (September 2017 –June 5, 2022 was 257, the total suspected cases from September 2017 –June 5, 2022 was 622. According to the statement from NCDC, since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of Monkeypox (MPX). On May 26, 2022, a Monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated in response to the risk assessment conducted, which put Nigeria at high risk for a Monkeypox outbreak.

 

Our Reporters

