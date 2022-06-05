Monkeypox: What to do to avoid a pandemic

The World Health Organization does not believe the Monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding it remains unclear if infected people who are not displaying symptoms can transmit the disease.

WHO said that more than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, usually mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

The WHO is considering whether the outbreak should be assessed as a “potential public health emergency of international concern” or PHEIC. Such a declaration, as was done for COVID-19 and Ebola, would help accelerate research and funding to contain the disease.

Thinking whether the Monkeypox outbreak has the potential to grow into a pandemic, Rosamund Lewis, technical lead for Monkeypox from the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said that, “We don’t know but we don’t think so.”

“At the moment, we are not concerned of a global pandemic,” she said.

Once Monkeypox has been contracted, the duration of the rash emerging and scabs falling off is recognised as the infectious period but there is limited information on whether there is any spread of the virus by people who are not symptomatic, she added.

“We really don’t actually yet know whether there’s asymptomatic transmission of Monkeypox, the indications in the past have been that this is not a major feature but this remains to be determined,” she said.

The strain of virus implicated in the outbreak is understood to kill a small fraction of those infected, but no deaths have been reported so far.

Most cases have cropped up in Europe rather than in the Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic, and are predominantly not linked to travel.

Scientists are therefore looking into what might explain this unusual surge of cases, while public health authorities suspect there is some degree of community transmission.

Some countries have begun to offer vaccines to close contacts of confirmed cases.

Monkeypox, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease (i.e. an infection transmitted from animals to humans) that is endemic in areas in and near tropical rainforests in Central and West Africa.

“It is caused by the Monkeypox virus which belongs to the same Orthopoxvirus genus and Poxviridae family of viruses as the Variola virus (Smallpox virus), the Vaccinia virus (used in smallpox vaccine for eradication programme), and the Cowpox Virus (used in earlier generations of smallpox vaccines) and some other viruses.

Following the public health advisory released by the NCDC, it revealed how human beings can get infected with Monkeypox. The virus can spread both from animal to human (which is the first (spill-over) event preceding the detection of cases in humans), and from human to human.

Animal-to-human transmission may occur by direct contact with the blood, body fluids, and the skin or mucosal lesions of infected animals (e.g., monkeys, squirrels, and rodents). This can happen through a bite, scratch, handling of, or eating inadequately cooked or other products of infected bush meat.

NCDC explained that human-to-human (person-to-person) transmission occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected human, or materials contaminated with the virus such as clothing, beddings. As a consequence, household members or healthcare workers are at greater risk of infection.

The agency added that the virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth. Human-to-human transmission may also occur through aerosols/droplets following prolonged face-to-face or close contact.

Symptoms

The symptoms of the illness include fever, headache, body aches, weakness, swollen lymph nodes (glands) and a rash. After about 1 to 3 days of fever, the rash erupts, beginning on the face and then spreading to the body with the face and palms/soles being mostly affected. They can also occur in and around the genitals which is why contact during sex is one mode of transmission. It is mostly a self-limiting illness that often lasts for 2−4 weeks.

